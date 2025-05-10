Grounded & Rooted Candle – $20

A flame for your altar. A pause for your spirit. The Grounded & Rooted Candle by Girlfriend Culture is a hand-poured, all-natural candle made with a luxurious hemp, coconut, and soy wax blend—designed to support your rest rituals, journaling moments, or ancestral offerings. Scented with earthy notes of sandalwood, sage, and a hint of sweet orange, this candle helps you return to your center. Each candle comes with an affirmation and a prayer for grounding, reminding you that you are held—by the land, by your lineage, and by your own breath. ✨ Hemp, coconut, and soy wax blend ✨ Soft, clean burn ✨ Infused with intention, rest, and reverence Light it during meditation, as you write, or when you simply need to slow down and remember: you are deeply rooted and worthy of stillness. All proceeds support Girlfriend Culture’s healing spaces for Black women.

