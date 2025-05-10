Girlfriend Culture, a fiscally sponsored project of Instituto Lab
Grounded & Rooted Candle – $20
A flame for your altar. A pause for your spirit.
The Grounded & Rooted Candle by Girlfriend Culture is a hand-poured, all-natural candle made with a luxurious hemp, coconut, and soy wax blend—designed to support your rest rituals, journaling moments, or ancestral offerings. Scented with earthy notes of sandalwood, sage, and a hint of sweet orange, this candle helps you return to your center.
Each candle comes with an affirmation and a prayer for grounding, reminding you that you are held—by the land, by your lineage, and by your own breath.
✨ Hemp, coconut, and soy wax blend
✨ Soft, clean burn
✨ Infused with intention, rest, and reverence
Light it during meditation, as you write, or when you simply need to slow down and remember:
you are deeply rooted and worthy of stillness.
All proceeds support Girlfriend Culture’s healing spaces for Black women.
