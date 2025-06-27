Sales closed

Groundlings Theater Auction is Live!

2 American Players Theatre (APT) tickets item
$25

Voucher to redeem for Two tickets to any American Players Theatre production in 2025 season; for Up the Hill shows, and not valid on Saturdays. Retail value $130. Will be mailed to winner.

2 Forward Theater tickets item
$25

Voucher to redeem for Two tickets to any Forward Theater production in 2025-26 season. Retail value $118. Will be mailed to winner.

Madison Public Theatre Season Tickets for 3 shows item
$25

Voucher to redeem for 2 tix for our 25-26 season which includes 3 shows - Dracula (directed by our very own Hannah Nies), C’est la Vie and Noises Off. Retail value: $150. Will be mailed to winner.

2 Tickets to a Four Seasons Theatre show item
$25

Four Seasons Theatre - voucher to redeem for 2 tickets for one show in the 2025-26 season. TBD. Retail value $76. Will be mailed to winner.

Madison Theatre Guild 2 tickets - An Ideal Husband item
$20

Madison Theatre Guild - voucher to redeem for 2 tickets for An Ideal Husband (9/26-10/11.) Retail value $50. Will be mailed to winner.

2 Tickets MSC's Women Beware Women item
$20

Madison Shakespeare Company - voucher to redeem for 2 tickets for Women Beware Women (10/31-11/8/25). Retail value $50. Will be mailed to winner.

Groundlings It's a Wonderful Life + Talkback item
$20

4 (four) guaranteed front row seats for next Groundlings Theater production of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (Choose a date: 12/19-12/21) + a personal talkback with the director (Hannah Nies) following the performance.

Melting Pot Madison $100 dip certificate item
$25

$100 dip certificate for the Melting Pot - Madison. Valid for food items. Expires 10/31/25. Will be mailed to winner.

Forward Madison FC 2 Tickets & 2 Scarves item
$25

Voucher to redeem for 2 Grandstand tickets for use during 2025 Forward Madison FC (USL League One Soccer) season. 2 NEW Forward Scarves - high quality acrylic - approx 52" in length. Retail value: $86.00. Can be mailed or picked up in Waunakee.

Madison Mallards - 4 Grandstand Tickets item
$20

Voucher to redeem for 4 Grandstand seats for 2025 regular season Madison Mallards game. Retail $72. Will be mailed to winner.

Madison Nightmares - 4 Grandstand tickets item
$20

Voucher to redeem for 4 Grandstand seats for 2025 regular season Madison Night Mares game. Retail $72. Will be mailed to winner.

2 Madison Night Mares Replica Jerseys item
$20

2 brand new replica jerseys for the Madison Night Mares. Sizes: 1 Medium & 1 XL. Retail $78. Pick Up in Waunakee only.

12 Months of Muffins item
$50

Just as Algernon, we are particularly fond of muffins. If you are, too, this is the auction for you. Enjoy 12 muffins per month for 1 year; flavors determined by baker w/input from the winner. Delivery available for Waunakeeans or pick up on Main St in Waunakee. Value: Priceless.

Weekly Flower Bouquet in Vase item
$25

Bouquet of fresh, local and gorgeous flowers in a vase for 6 weeks-ish/end of August. Size dependent on what's blooming. High bidder to pick up weekly in Waunakee Savannah Village. Value: $120/Priceless. Thank you to Create Waunakee's president, Natasha Lutes!

Wild Black Raspberries - hyperlocal item
$15

Handpicked in the backyard by the Director's mama. Winning bid will receive 5 frozen bags of black raspberries containing 4 Cups each. That's 20 cups of berry yum - or the equivalent of 5 pie fillings. Must pick up in Waunakee.

$50 Gift Card item
$20

$50 Gift Card to Athens Grill in Waunakee. Will mail to winner.

