Groundlings Theater Auction is Live!

Voucher to redeem for Two tickets to any American Players Theatre production in 2025 season; for Up the Hill shows, and not valid on Saturdays. Retail value $130. Will be mailed to winner.
Voucher to redeem for Two tickets to any Forward Theater production in 2025-26 season. Retail value $118. Will be mailed to winner.
Voucher to redeem for 2 tix for our 25-26 season which includes 3 shows - Dracula (directed by our very own Hannah Nies), C’est la Vie and Noises Off. Retail value: $150. Will be mailed to winner.
Four Seasons Theatre - voucher to redeem for 2 tickets for one show in the 2025-26 season. TBD. Retail value $76. Will be mailed to winner.
Madison Theatre Guild - voucher to redeem for 2 tickets for An Ideal Husband (9/26-10/11.) Retail value $50. Will be mailed to winner.
Madison Shakespeare Company - voucher to redeem for 2 tickets for Women Beware Women (10/31-11/8/25). Retail value $50. Will be mailed to winner.
4 (four) guaranteed front row seats for next Groundlings Theater production of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (Choose a date: 12/19-12/21) + a personal talkback with the director (Hannah Nies) following the performance.
$100 dip certificate for the Melting Pot - Madison. Valid for food items. Expires 10/31/25. Will be mailed to winner.
Voucher to redeem for 2 Grandstand tickets for use during 2025 Forward Madison FC (USL League One Soccer) season. 2 NEW Forward Scarves - high quality acrylic - approx 52" in length. Retail value: $86.00. Can be mailed or picked up in Waunakee.
Voucher to redeem for 4 Grandstand seats for 2025 regular season Madison Mallards game. Retail $72. Will be mailed to winner.
Voucher to redeem for 4 Grandstand seats for 2025 regular season Madison Night Mares game. Retail $72. Will be mailed to winner.
2 brand new replica jerseys for the Madison Night Mares. Sizes: 1 Medium & 1 XL. Retail $78. Pick Up in Waunakee only.
Just as Algernon, we are particularly fond of muffins. If you are, too, this is the auction for you. Enjoy 12 muffins per month for 1 year; flavors determined by baker w/input from the winner. Delivery available for Waunakeeans or pick up on Main St in Waunakee. Value: Priceless.
Bouquet of fresh, local and gorgeous flowers in a vase for 6 weeks-ish/end of August. Size dependent on what's blooming. High bidder to pick up weekly in Waunakee Savannah Village. Value: $120/Priceless. Thank you to Create Waunakee's president, Natasha Lutes!
Handpicked in the backyard by the Director's mama. Winning bid will receive 5 frozen bags of black raspberries containing 4 Cups each. That's 20 cups of berry yum - or the equivalent of 5 pie fillings. Must pick up in Waunakee.
$50 Gift Card to Athens Grill in Waunakee. Will mail to winner.
