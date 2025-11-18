Groundlings Theater CAMEO Silent Auction ends 12/5

📣Bid on the chance to have a cameo at the introduction of "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play!"





Saturday, 12/20 performance: Be a star without having to learn any blocking or memorize any lines!





Your cameo appearance will be a brief non-speaking role that kicks off the play. (More details provided day of show.)





Includes two guaranteed front row seats to 12/20 performance. Winning bidder's name will appear in the program along with the other cast members.