Groundlings Theater Silent Auction is Live!

2 Overture Center for the Arts tickets item
2 Overture Center for the Arts tickets
$25

Starting bid

Voucher to redeem for Two tickets to select Overture Center productions in the 2026 season. (see list below) Retail value $65. Local pick up or can be mailed to winner.


Choose from these performances:

**The Reset (1/3/26)

**Bill Blagg: Family Magic (1/10/26)

**Step Afrika!'s The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence (2/4/26)

**Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (2/26/26)

**Dinosaur World Live (2/28/26)

**Drum TAO (3/20/26)

**Billy Goats Gruff (4/11/26)

Forward Theater - 2 tickets for Ironbound item
Forward Theater - 2 tickets for Ironbound
$50

Starting bid

Voucher to redeem for Two tickets to the show Ironbound at Forward Theater Co. Retail value $118. Will be emailed or mailed to winner.

Ironbound by Martyna Majok

January 29 – February 15, 2026

2 tickets for a 2026 Two Crows Theatre Co show item
2 tickets for a 2026 Two Crows Theatre Co show
$35

Starting bid

Voucher to redeem for Two tickets to any Two Crows Theatre Company in the 2026 season; for Up the Hill shows, and not valid on Saturdays. Retail value $100. Will be emailed or mailed to winner.

**Before the Mountains of Madness - Jan 22 - Feb 01

**Sandra - Feb 26 - Mar 08

** Chesapeake - Apr 16 - Apr 26

Madison Theatre Guild 2 tickets - The Butter and Egg Man item
Madison Theatre Guild 2 tickets - The Butter and Egg Man
$20

Starting bid

Madison Theatre Guild - voucher to redeem for 2 tickets for The Butter and Egg Man (3/20/26 - 4/4/26.) Retail value $50. Will be mailed to winner.

Oracular Studios: 2 Tickets for 12 Angry Jurors item
Oracular Studios: 2 Tickets for 12 Angry Jurors
$20

Starting bid

Voucher to redeem for Two (2) tickets to Oracular Studios "12 Angry Jurors" running 1/22-1/25/26 and 1/29-2/1/26 at the Bartell. Retail value $50. Details regarding redemption will be emailed to winning bidder.

Groundlings It's a Wonderful Life + Talkback item
Groundlings It's a Wonderful Life + Talkback
$25

Starting bid

4 (four) guaranteed front row seats for next Groundlings Theater (yet to be announced, but WE know & it's going to be amazing!) production. (Choose a date: 7/17-7/19, 7/24-7/26) + a personal talkback with the director (Hannah Nies) following the performance.

5 - 2026 full color Wildlife Calendars by Rona Neri item
5 - 2026 full color Wildlife Calendars by Rona Neri item
5 - 2026 full color Wildlife Calendars by Rona Neri item
5 - 2026 full color Wildlife Calendars by Rona Neri
$35

Starting bid

Just in time for every special human on your holiday gift list! Give the gift that gives everyday in 2026 - 5 (five) wildlife calendars by award-winning photographer, Rona Neri of Waunakee. (Dimensions: 8 1/2" x 11" closed; 17" x 22" open.) Local pickup or delivery in Waunakee for winning bidder. (Retail value: $90)

Piggly Wiggly $50 Gift Card item
Piggly Wiggly $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Piggly Wiggly gift card valued at $50 for use at the Waunakee grocery store only. For local pick up or USPS mail.

Meffert Oil - 3 Ultimate Car Wash vouchers item
Meffert Oil - 3 Ultimate Car Wash vouchers
$20

Starting bid

Meffert Oil - located at 300 S Division St in Waunakee - has donated 3 Ultimate Car Wash coupons. Retail value $54.

$50 Gift Card to Dahmen's at Hawk's Landing item
$50 Gift Card to Dahmen's at Hawk's Landing
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Dahmen's at Hawk's Landing in Verona. Local pick up or we can mail to winner.

Era Cafe $50 Gift Card item
Era Cafe $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Era Cafe in Waunakee. Local pick up or we can mail to winner.

Wisconsin Candle Company $25 Gift Card item
Wisconsin Candle Company $25 Gift Card
$12

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Wisconsin Candle Company in Waunakee. Hand-Poured, Small Batch Candles. Local pick up or we can mail to winner.

2 - $50 Amazon Gift Cards item
2 - $50 Amazon Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

2-$50 gift cards for Amazon. Local pickup/delivery Waunakee or via USPS mail.

Quarterly (4) Pies in 2026 item
Quarterly (4) Pies in 2026
$50

Starting bid

Your choice of freshly baked pies (4) in 2026. January, April, July, October - exact dates & pie type settled on with winning bidder and pie baker.


Local pickup in Waunakee or delivery to Waunakee addresses only.

12 Months of Cookies item
12 Months of Cookies
$50

Starting bid

Just like Cookie Monster, we are particularly fond of cookies! If you are, too, this is the auction for you. Enjoy 12 cookies per month for 1 year; flavors determined by baker w/input from the winner. Delivery available for Waunakeeans or pick up on Main St in Waunakee. Value: Priceless.

3 pks Trader Joe's 2025 "Mystery Packs" 9 Bags Total item
3 pks Trader Joe's 2025 "Mystery Packs" 9 Bags Total item
3 pks Trader Joe's 2025 "Mystery Packs" 9 Bags Total
$15

Starting bid

Trader Joe’s “Mystery Packs” 2025 - (Lot of 3)

This bid is for: A lot of 3 new and unopened Trader Joe’s 2025 Mystery Bags, 9 total bags from around the U.S.A.


The famous Trader Joe’s mystery packs are a pack of three reusable shopping bags. Each bag has a specific design featuring a U.S. state or city or a Trader Joe’s mystery combination which can be a collector’s item. Sample: Wisconsin bag.

Autographed Reggie White photo item
Autographed Reggie White photo
$25

Starting bid

Gorgeous Reggie White photo has been kept in plastic through the years! This autographed 8x10 was procured by our Exec Producer when she sent it to the Packers c/o Lambeau Field back in 1996. Local Pick up or delivery in Waunakee.

Packers' Gilbert Brown autographed 8x10 item
Packers' Gilbert Brown autographed 8x10
$10

Starting bid

This photo was autographed and obtained in person at a late 1990's meet n greet event with Gilbert Brown "The Gravedigger." Excellent condition/kept in plastic sheeting throughout the years. Local pickup in Waunakee.

Packers' Travis Jervey autographed 8x10 item
Packers' Travis Jervey autographed 8x10
$10

Starting bid

This photo was autographed and obtained in person at a late 1990's meet n greet event with Travis Jervey. Excellent condition/kept in plastic sheeting throughout the years. Local pickup in Waunakee.

Packers' Lenny McGill autographed 8x10 item
Packers' Lenny McGill autographed 8x10
$10

Starting bid

This photo was autographed and obtained in person at a late 1990's meet n greet event with Lenny McGill. Excellent condition/kept in plastic sheeting throughout the years. Local pickup in Waunakee.

UW Badgers/Phoenix Suns Michael Finley autographed 8x1 item
UW Badgers/Phoenix Suns Michael Finley autographed 8x1
$10

Starting bid

This photo was autographed and obtained in person at a late 1990's meet n greet event with Michael Finley in Phoenix AZ. Excellent condition/kept in plastic sheeting throughout the years. COA included. Local pickup in Waunakee.

Packers' autographed Willie Davis program item
Packers' autographed Willie Davis program
$10

Starting bid

This flyer was autographed and obtained in person at a late 1990's HOF event by the Packers' great Willie Davis is up for bid. Kept in plastic sheeting throughout the years.

For the Jeep lovers: 7 rubber duckies NEW item
For the Jeep lovers: 7 rubber duckies NEW
$10

Starting bid

These would look GREAT on the dash of your jeep! NEW and unused awaiting your love. Local pick up in Waunakee.

