Groundlings Theater Silent Auction is Live!

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Voucher to redeem for Two tickets to select Overture Center productions in the 2026 season. (see list below) Retail value $65. Local pick up or can be mailed to winner.
Choose from these performances:
**The Reset (1/3/26)
**Bill Blagg: Family Magic (1/10/26)
**Step Afrika!'s The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence (2/4/26)
**Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (2/26/26)
**Dinosaur World Live (2/28/26)
**Drum TAO (3/20/26)
**Billy Goats Gruff (4/11/26)
Starting bid
Voucher to redeem for Two tickets to the show Ironbound at Forward Theater Co. Retail value $118. Will be emailed or mailed to winner.
Ironbound by Martyna Majok
January 29 – February 15, 2026
Starting bid
Voucher to redeem for Two tickets to any Two Crows Theatre Company in the 2026 season; for Up the Hill shows, and not valid on Saturdays. Retail value $100. Will be emailed or mailed to winner.
**Before the Mountains of Madness - Jan 22 - Feb 01
**Sandra - Feb 26 - Mar 08
** Chesapeake - Apr 16 - Apr 26
Starting bid
Madison Theatre Guild - voucher to redeem for 2 tickets for The Butter and Egg Man (3/20/26 - 4/4/26.) Retail value $50. Will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Voucher to redeem for Two (2) tickets to Oracular Studios "12 Angry Jurors" running 1/22-1/25/26 and 1/29-2/1/26 at the Bartell. Retail value $50. Details regarding redemption will be emailed to winning bidder.
Starting bid
4 (four) guaranteed front row seats for next Groundlings Theater (yet to be announced, but WE know & it's going to be amazing!) production. (Choose a date: 7/17-7/19, 7/24-7/26) + a personal talkback with the director (Hannah Nies) following the performance.
Starting bid
Just in time for every special human on your holiday gift list! Give the gift that gives everyday in 2026 - 5 (five) wildlife calendars by award-winning photographer, Rona Neri of Waunakee. (Dimensions: 8 1/2" x 11" closed; 17" x 22" open.) Local pickup or delivery in Waunakee for winning bidder. (Retail value: $90)
Starting bid
Piggly Wiggly gift card valued at $50 for use at the Waunakee grocery store only. For local pick up or USPS mail.
Starting bid
Meffert Oil - located at 300 S Division St in Waunakee - has donated 3 Ultimate Car Wash coupons. Retail value $54.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Dahmen's at Hawk's Landing in Verona. Local pick up or we can mail to winner.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Era Cafe in Waunakee. Local pick up or we can mail to winner.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Wisconsin Candle Company in Waunakee. Hand-Poured, Small Batch Candles. Local pick up or we can mail to winner.
Starting bid
2-$50 gift cards for Amazon. Local pickup/delivery Waunakee or via USPS mail.
Starting bid
Your choice of freshly baked pies (4) in 2026. January, April, July, October - exact dates & pie type settled on with winning bidder and pie baker.
Local pickup in Waunakee or delivery to Waunakee addresses only.
Starting bid
Just like Cookie Monster, we are particularly fond of cookies! If you are, too, this is the auction for you. Enjoy 12 cookies per month for 1 year; flavors determined by baker w/input from the winner. Delivery available for Waunakeeans or pick up on Main St in Waunakee. Value: Priceless.
Starting bid
Trader Joe’s “Mystery Packs” 2025 - (Lot of 3)
This bid is for: A lot of 3 new and unopened Trader Joe’s 2025 Mystery Bags, 9 total bags from around the U.S.A.
The famous Trader Joe’s mystery packs are a pack of three reusable shopping bags. Each bag has a specific design featuring a U.S. state or city or a Trader Joe’s mystery combination which can be a collector’s item. Sample: Wisconsin bag.
Starting bid
Gorgeous Reggie White photo has been kept in plastic through the years! This autographed 8x10 was procured by our Exec Producer when she sent it to the Packers c/o Lambeau Field back in 1996. Local Pick up or delivery in Waunakee.
Starting bid
This photo was autographed and obtained in person at a late 1990's meet n greet event with Gilbert Brown "The Gravedigger." Excellent condition/kept in plastic sheeting throughout the years. Local pickup in Waunakee.
Starting bid
This photo was autographed and obtained in person at a late 1990's meet n greet event with Travis Jervey. Excellent condition/kept in plastic sheeting throughout the years. Local pickup in Waunakee.
Starting bid
This photo was autographed and obtained in person at a late 1990's meet n greet event with Lenny McGill. Excellent condition/kept in plastic sheeting throughout the years. Local pickup in Waunakee.
Starting bid
This photo was autographed and obtained in person at a late 1990's meet n greet event with Michael Finley in Phoenix AZ. Excellent condition/kept in plastic sheeting throughout the years. COA included. Local pickup in Waunakee.
Starting bid
This flyer was autographed and obtained in person at a late 1990's HOF event by the Packers' great Willie Davis is up for bid. Kept in plastic sheeting throughout the years.
Starting bid
These would look GREAT on the dash of your jeep! NEW and unused awaiting your love. Local pick up in Waunakee.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!