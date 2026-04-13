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Grind With Purpose

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Grounds for Greatness Silent Auction

2 Tickets for John Mulaney @ Wrigley Field July 11th 2026 item
2 Tickets for John Mulaney @ Wrigley Field July 11th 2026
$120

Starting bid

2 Tickets John Mulaney @ Wrigley Field Saturday 07/11/26 at 8:00PM Section 212.


Retail Value: $240 ($120 each).


John Mulaney is bringing his Mister Whatever Tour to Wrigley Field Saturday, July 11, 2026. This landmark performance marks the first comedy show ever hosted at the Friendly Confines, headlined by Chicago’s own hometown legend.


Donated by Kelly Fahy

2 Tix - Cubs vs. Giants @ Wrigley on Saturday June 6th item
2 Tix - Cubs vs. Giants @ Wrigley on Saturday June 6th
$100

Starting bid

Two tickets to Cubs vs. Giants at Wrigley Field on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 1:20PM. Aisle 222, Row 5, Seats 23-24.


Retail Value = $200


Donated By: Dennis Kelly

3 Tix- Cubs vs. St Louis Cardinals @ Wrigley Sunday July 5th item
3 Tix- Cubs vs. St Louis Cardinals @ Wrigley Sunday July 5th
$150

Starting bid

3 GA Bleacher tickets to Cubs vs. Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 1:20PM.


Retail Value = $300


Donated by Kristy & Khary Gibbs

3 Tix- Cubs vs. White Sox @ Wrigley Wed August 19th 1:20PM item
3 Tix- Cubs vs. White Sox @ Wrigley Wed August 19th 1:20PM
$150

Starting bid

3 GA Bleacher tickets to Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox @ Wrigley Field on Wednesday August 19, 2026 at 1:20PM.


Retail Value = $300


Donated by Kristy & Khary Gibbs

4 Tix -Cubs vs. Sox @ Wrigley Wed Aug19th 1:20PM + Parking item
4 Tix -Cubs vs. Sox @ Wrigley Wed Aug19th 1:20PM + Parking
$100

Starting bid

Crosstown Classic - 4 Tickets + Parking Pass to Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox @ Wrigley Field on Wednesday August 19, 2026 at 1:20PM. Section 409L Row 3. Seats 3-16.


Includes Cubs Gift basket with Bobbleheads & other giveaways!


Retail Value = $250


Donated by Brian & Stephanie Thompson

4 Tix- Cubs vs. Reds @ Wrigley Sun Aug 30th 2:20PM + Parking item
4 Tix- Cubs vs. Reds @ Wrigley Sun Aug 30th 2:20PM + Parking
$100

Starting bid

4 Tickets + Parking Pass to Cubs vs. Reds @ Wrigley Field on Sunday August 30, 2026 at 2:20PM. Section 409L Row 3. Seats 3-16.


Includes Cubs Gift basket with Bobbleheads & other giveaways!


Retail Value = $200


Donated by Brian & Stephanie Thompson

4 Tix- Chicago Fire FC Soccer Club Level Seats for 2026 item
4 Tix- Chicago Fire FC Soccer Club Level Seats for 2026
$75

Starting bid

Four (4) Club Level Tickets to One (1) Chicago Fire FC Home Match during the 2026 regular MLS season.


Retail Value = $300


Donated By: Chicago Fire FC

2 Lower Box Tickets - White Sox Home Game 2026 Season item
2 Lower Box Tickets - White Sox Home Game 2026 Season
$50

Starting bid

2 Lower Box Tickets - Monday thru Friday home games during the 2026 regular season. Excludes Opening Day and Premier Game Dates. Tickets must be redeemed by September 15, 2026.


Retail Value = $88


Donated by: Chicago White Sox

American Mahjongg Set + Lessons item
American Mahjongg Set + Lessons
$75

Starting bid

Majongg is the new “it” game—and this package is the perfect way to get started! Enjoy a private lesson with an experienced player of 18+ years who loves introducing new people to the game. You’ll also take home a beautiful Majongg set so you can keep the fun going. Whether you’re brand new or looking to sharpen your skills, this is a unique and engaging experience you won’t want to miss!


Retail Value Mahjongg Set = $190 + Value of the Lessons = Priceless


Donated by: Jen Rockhold

Four (4) General Admission Passes to Field Museum item
Four (4) General Admission Passes to Field Museum
$50

Starting bid

This certificate entitles bearer to: Four (4) General Admission Passes. Expires 5/9/2027.


Retail Value = $120


Donated by: The Field Museum

Unanimous Boxing - Classes & Gifts - Logan Square item
Unanimous Boxing - Classes & Gifts - Logan Square
$200

Starting bid

A boutique boxing gym for the work-out enthusiasts. Offering boxing classes to fit all levels. If you have ever wanted to try boxing in a fun inclusive setting now is the time!


Package Includes:

  • $800 Gift card can be used towards - 10 pack of One-to-One Training OR 10 pack group Fitness Classes
  • Boxing gloves and wraps
  • T-shirt - size Large

Unanimous Boxing Gym - Logan Square

2764 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago,  IL 60647


Retail Value = $950


Donated by: Trinidad and Erika Garcia

Haircut & Hair Product - Twisted Scissors - Avondale item
Haircut & Hair Product - Twisted Scissors - Avondale
$50

Starting bid

Twisted Scissors Chicago opened its doors in 2007 as a small storefront in Logan Square, featuring 6 stylist stations, a waiting room made up of lawn chairs, and a cooler full of PBR. Since then, we've grown into a full-service salon in Avondale.


This item also includes Redkin Shampoo and Conditioner and Kevin Murphy Volumizer


3049 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60618


Retail Value - $200


Donated By: Angela Bolos-Hartman & Janine Marino

$100 Gift Certificate to Pickleball Clubhouse - Avondale item
$100 Gift Certificate to Pickleball Clubhouse - Avondale
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card for Pickleball Clubhouse Chicago. Located in Avondale. Step into Chicago's most distinguished pickleball destination. Premium courts, exceptional community, elevated experience.


Package Includes:

  • $100 Gift Card to Pickle House
  • Mirr water bottle
  • Pickleballs
  • Suntan lotion package


Retail Value = $175


Donated by: Pickleball Clubhouse Chicago

$150 Gift Card for Abt Appliance & Electronics Store item
$150 Gift Card for Abt Appliance & Electronics Store
$60

Starting bid

Elevate your lifestyle with the ultimate shopping experience!

Whether you are looking to upgrade your kitchen, level up your home theater, or find the perfect piece of jewelry, this $150 gift card to Abt Electronics has you covered. Known for world-class customer service and an unparalleled selection, Abt is the nation's largest single-store electronics and appliance retailer.


Based in Glenview, IL, you can shop in-store to see the famous fountain and boutiques, or online at Abt.com


Retail Value - $150


Donated By: Abt Electronics

Orange Theory Fitness Logan Square - Class Pass item
Orange Theory Fitness Logan Square - Class Pass
$75

Starting bid

Orangetheory combines full-body strength training with heart-pumping cardio to help you build strength now, while laying the foundation for long-term health. OTF is heart rate zone training that delivers a full body group workout. Logan Square just launched OTF Strong (first in Illinois) which allows for more opportunities to lift heavier and smarter.


VALID FOR NON MEMBERS ONLY

Package Includes:

  • 1 month unlimited classes
  • OT Connect Heartrate Monitor

2251 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Parking Lot available for easy parking


Retail Value = $300


Donated by: Karla Demopoulos and the OTF Logan Square Team


Spa Bleu Pampering Package – $100 Value + Aveda Gift Set item
Spa Bleu Pampering Package – $100 Value + Aveda Gift Set
$75

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience with a $100 gift certificate to Spa Bleu, with additional locations in South Barrington, West Dundee and St. Charles. Whether you’re in need of a relaxing massage, rejuvenating facial, or salon refresh, Spa Bleu offers a full range of luxurious services designed to help you unwind and feel your best.


This package also includes premium haircare from Aveda, featuring Nutriplenish Shampoo, Conditioner, and Overnight Serum—perfect for deep hydration and healthy, radiant hair.

A perfect gift for yourself or someone who deserves a little extra pampering!


Retail Value = $375


Donated By: Spa Blue Owner - Tammy Coakley

LIVE Canvas Painting by David Ellis Flynn (Ewrks) item
LIVE Canvas Painting by David Ellis Flynn (Ewrks)
$150

Starting bid

One-of-a-kind. Created live. Inspired by purpose.


Experience art in action—and take home a moment from the night!


Chicago-based artist David Ellis Flynn, known professionally as Ewrks, will be creating an original canvas painting live during the gala. Guests will have the unique opportunity to watch the piece come to life in real time, with inspiration drawn from the energy, community, and mission of Grind With Purpose.


This one-of-a-kind artwork will be completed by the end of the evening and awarded to the highest bidder.


Retail Value - Priceless


Star Cinema South Barrington Dine-In Experience – $100 Value item
Star Cinema South Barrington Dine-In Experience – $100 Value
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out at Star Cinema Grill with this $100 dine-in gift card! Sit back, relax, and enjoy the latest blockbuster hits while indulging in a full menu of delicious food and drinks delivered right to your seat. From classic movie snacks to chef-inspired entrees and cocktails, this premium theater experience takes movie night to the next level.

Perfect for date night, family fun, or a night out with friends!


Retail Value = $100


Donated By: Arboretum of South Barrington

Candlelight Concert Chicago Date Night Experience item
Candlelight Concert Chicago Date Night Experience
$40

Starting bid

Looking for the perfect date night? Enjoy an unforgettable evening with two complimentary tickets to a stunning Candlelight Concerts experience in Chicago or the surrounding suburbs. These intimate performances feature talented musicians playing everything from classical masterpieces to modern favorites—all set in a breathtaking, candlelit atmosphere.

With multiple concerts available each weekend, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to choose the perfect show.


Valid through December 2027.


A magical night of music and ambiance awaits!


Retail Value - $120


Donated by Candlelight Concert Chicago

Once-in-a-Lifetime WGN Backstage Experience + WGN Swag Bag item
Once-in-a-Lifetime WGN Backstage Experience + WGN Swag Bag
$100

Starting bid

Step into the world of WGN-TV—a true Chicago icon—and experience a once-in-a-lifetime behind-the-scenes tour for up to four guests. Go where the cameras roll, see how the news comes to life, and meet some of Chicago’s most beloved broadcasters.


Includes a swag bag filled with fun WGN goodies.


Includes WGN branded:

  • Sweatshirt - Size L
  • T-shirt - Size XL
  • Two Travel Mugs
  • Coffee Cup
  • Portable Bluetooth Radio
  • Pencils
  • Notebook


Tours scheduled September–December 2026.


Retails Value = Priceless


Donated by: WGN Chicago

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!