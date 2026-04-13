Grounds for Greatness Silent Auction

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2 Tickets John Mulaney @ Wrigley Field Saturday 07/11/26 at 8:00PM Section 212.
Retail Value: $240 ($120 each).
John Mulaney is bringing his Mister Whatever Tour to Wrigley Field Saturday, July 11, 2026. This landmark performance marks the first comedy show ever hosted at the Friendly Confines, headlined by Chicago’s own hometown legend.
Donated by Kelly Fahy
Starting bid
Two tickets to Cubs vs. Giants at Wrigley Field on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 1:20PM. Aisle 222, Row 5, Seats 23-24.
Retail Value = $200
Donated By: Dennis Kelly
Starting bid
3 GA Bleacher tickets to Cubs vs. Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Sunday, July 5, 2026 at 1:20PM.
Retail Value = $300
Donated by Kristy & Khary Gibbs
Starting bid
3 GA Bleacher tickets to Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox @ Wrigley Field on Wednesday August 19, 2026 at 1:20PM.
Retail Value = $300
Donated by Kristy & Khary Gibbs
Starting bid
Crosstown Classic - 4 Tickets + Parking Pass to Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox @ Wrigley Field on Wednesday August 19, 2026 at 1:20PM. Section 409L Row 3. Seats 3-16.
Includes Cubs Gift basket with Bobbleheads & other giveaways!
Retail Value = $250
Donated by Brian & Stephanie Thompson
Starting bid
4 Tickets + Parking Pass to Cubs vs. Reds @ Wrigley Field on Sunday August 30, 2026 at 2:20PM. Section 409L Row 3. Seats 3-16.
Includes Cubs Gift basket with Bobbleheads & other giveaways!
Retail Value = $200
Donated by Brian & Stephanie Thompson
Starting bid
Four (4) Club Level Tickets to One (1) Chicago Fire FC Home Match during the 2026 regular MLS season.
Retail Value = $300
Donated By: Chicago Fire FC
Starting bid
2 Lower Box Tickets - Monday thru Friday home games during the 2026 regular season. Excludes Opening Day and Premier Game Dates. Tickets must be redeemed by September 15, 2026.
Retail Value = $88
Donated by: Chicago White Sox
Starting bid
Majongg is the new “it” game—and this package is the perfect way to get started! Enjoy a private lesson with an experienced player of 18+ years who loves introducing new people to the game. You’ll also take home a beautiful Majongg set so you can keep the fun going. Whether you’re brand new or looking to sharpen your skills, this is a unique and engaging experience you won’t want to miss!
Retail Value Mahjongg Set = $190 + Value of the Lessons = Priceless
Donated by: Jen Rockhold
Starting bid
This certificate entitles bearer to: Four (4) General Admission Passes. Expires 5/9/2027.
Retail Value = $120
Donated by: The Field Museum
Starting bid
A boutique boxing gym for the work-out enthusiasts. Offering boxing classes to fit all levels. If you have ever wanted to try boxing in a fun inclusive setting now is the time!
Package Includes:
Unanimous Boxing Gym - Logan Square
2764 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
Retail Value = $950
Donated by: Trinidad and Erika Garcia
Starting bid
Twisted Scissors Chicago opened its doors in 2007 as a small storefront in Logan Square, featuring 6 stylist stations, a waiting room made up of lawn chairs, and a cooler full of PBR. Since then, we've grown into a full-service salon in Avondale.
This item also includes Redkin Shampoo and Conditioner and Kevin Murphy Volumizer
3049 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60618
Retail Value - $200
Donated By: Angela Bolos-Hartman & Janine Marino
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card for Pickleball Clubhouse Chicago. Located in Avondale. Step into Chicago's most distinguished pickleball destination. Premium courts, exceptional community, elevated experience.
Package Includes:
Retail Value = $175
Donated by: Pickleball Clubhouse Chicago
Starting bid
Elevate your lifestyle with the ultimate shopping experience!
Whether you are looking to upgrade your kitchen, level up your home theater, or find the perfect piece of jewelry, this $150 gift card to Abt Electronics has you covered. Known for world-class customer service and an unparalleled selection, Abt is the nation's largest single-store electronics and appliance retailer.
Based in Glenview, IL, you can shop in-store to see the famous fountain and boutiques, or online at Abt.com
Retail Value - $150
Donated By: Abt Electronics
Starting bid
Orangetheory combines full-body strength training with heart-pumping cardio to help you build strength now, while laying the foundation for long-term health. OTF is heart rate zone training that delivers a full body group workout. Logan Square just launched OTF Strong (first in Illinois) which allows for more opportunities to lift heavier and smarter.
VALID FOR NON MEMBERS ONLY
Package Includes:
2251 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Parking Lot available for easy parking
Retail Value = $300
Donated by: Karla Demopoulos and the OTF Logan Square Team
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience with a $100 gift certificate to Spa Bleu, with additional locations in South Barrington, West Dundee and St. Charles. Whether you’re in need of a relaxing massage, rejuvenating facial, or salon refresh, Spa Bleu offers a full range of luxurious services designed to help you unwind and feel your best.
This package also includes premium haircare from Aveda, featuring Nutriplenish Shampoo, Conditioner, and Overnight Serum—perfect for deep hydration and healthy, radiant hair.
A perfect gift for yourself or someone who deserves a little extra pampering!
Retail Value = $375
Donated By: Spa Blue Owner - Tammy Coakley
Starting bid
One-of-a-kind. Created live. Inspired by purpose.
Experience art in action—and take home a moment from the night!
Chicago-based artist David Ellis Flynn, known professionally as Ewrks, will be creating an original canvas painting live during the gala. Guests will have the unique opportunity to watch the piece come to life in real time, with inspiration drawn from the energy, community, and mission of Grind With Purpose.
This one-of-a-kind artwork will be completed by the end of the evening and awarded to the highest bidder.
Retail Value - Priceless
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out at Star Cinema Grill with this $100 dine-in gift card! Sit back, relax, and enjoy the latest blockbuster hits while indulging in a full menu of delicious food and drinks delivered right to your seat. From classic movie snacks to chef-inspired entrees and cocktails, this premium theater experience takes movie night to the next level.
Perfect for date night, family fun, or a night out with friends!
Retail Value = $100
Donated By: Arboretum of South Barrington
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect date night? Enjoy an unforgettable evening with two complimentary tickets to a stunning Candlelight Concerts experience in Chicago or the surrounding suburbs. These intimate performances feature talented musicians playing everything from classical masterpieces to modern favorites—all set in a breathtaking, candlelit atmosphere.
With multiple concerts available each weekend, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to choose the perfect show.
Valid through December 2027.
A magical night of music and ambiance awaits!
Retail Value - $120
Donated by Candlelight Concert Chicago
Starting bid
Step into the world of WGN-TV—a true Chicago icon—and experience a once-in-a-lifetime behind-the-scenes tour for up to four guests. Go where the cameras roll, see how the news comes to life, and meet some of Chicago’s most beloved broadcasters.
Includes a swag bag filled with fun WGN goodies.
Includes WGN branded:
Tours scheduled September–December 2026.
Retails Value = Priceless
Donated by: WGN Chicago
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