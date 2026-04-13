Grounds for Greatness Silent Auction

Majongg is the new “it” game—and this package is the perfect way to get started! Enjoy a private lesson with an experienced player of 18+ years who loves introducing new people to the game. You’ll also take home a beautiful Majongg set so you can keep the fun going. Whether you’re brand new or looking to sharpen your skills, this is a unique and engaging experience you won’t want to miss!





Retail Value Mahjongg Set = $190 + Value of the Lessons = Priceless





Donated by: Jen Rockhold