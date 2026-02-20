Sammys House

Offered by

Sammys House

About this shop

Grounds for Growth Coffee Fundraiser

Ground Breakfast Blend
$20

A medium bodied coffee blended from the finest Central and South American Coffees roasted between Full City and Vienna.

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Whole Bean Breakfast Blend
$20

A medium bodied coffee blended from the finest Central and South American Coffees roasted between Full City and Vienna.

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Ground Butterscotch Toffee
$20

A butterscotch caramel crème flavor with a hint of rum.

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Whole Bean Butterscotch Toffee
$20

A butterscotch caramel crème flavor with a hint of rum.

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Ground Chocolate Raspberry
$20

A wonderful blend of rich chocolate flavoring and aromatic raspberry.


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Whole Bean Chocolate Raspberry
$20

A wonderful blend of rich chocolate flavoring and aromatic raspberry.


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Ground French Roast
$20

The ultimate expression of a dark, full-bodied coffee. An excellent coffee for those who prefer a smooth, balanced, dark brew.

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Whole Bean French Roast
$20

The ultimate expression of a dark, full-bodied coffee. An excellent coffee for those who prefer a smooth, balanced, dark brew.

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Ground French Vanilla
$20

The smooth richness of vanilla and its sweet, perfumed aroma truly enhances this.

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Whole Bean French Vanilla
$20

The smooth richness of vanilla and its sweet, perfumed aroma truly enhances this.

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Ground Hazelnut Creme
$20

The divine nuttiness and subtle smoky background of the hazelnut creates a wonderful rich aroma and smooth creamy taste in this flavored coffee mainstay.

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Whole Bean Hazelnut Creme
$20

The divine nuttiness and subtle smoky background of the hazelnut creates a wonderful rich aroma and smooth creamy taste in this flavored coffee mainstay.

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Ground Jamaican Me Crazy
$20

An exotic island blend of Caramel, Vanilla and a twist of the tropics. The intoxicating aroma and its pleasing taste will land you in coffee paradise.

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Whole Bean Jamaican Me Crazy
$20

An exotic island blend of Caramel, Vanilla and a twist of the tropics. The intoxicating aroma and its pleasing taste will land you in coffee paradise.

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Ground Pumpkin Spice
$20

Thanksgiving time all over again, care for some Pumpkin Pie?

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Whole Bean Pumpkin Spice
$20

Thanksgiving time all over again, care for some Pumpkin Pie?

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Ground Rainforest Caramel Crunch
$20

Creamy caramel with a touch of Almond.

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Whole Bean Rainforest Caramel Crunch
$20

Creamy caramel with a touch of Almond.

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Ground Snickerdoodle
$20

Remember grandma’s cookies with pleasing cinnamon and rich hazelnut.

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Whole Bean Snickerdoodle
$20

Remember grandma’s cookies with pleasing cinnamon and rich hazelnut.

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Ground Colombian DECAF
$20

The finest Colombian coffee decaffeinated through Swiss Water Processing … you never knew it could taste so smooth.

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Ground French Vanilla DECAF
$20

The smooth richness of vanilla and its sweet, perfumed aroma truly enhances this.

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Ground Hazelnut Creme DECAF
$20

The divine nuttiness and subtle smoky background of the hazelnut creates a wonderful rich aroma and smooth creamy taste in this flavored coffee mainstay.

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Ground Jamaican Me Crazy DECAF
$20

An exotic island blend of Caramel, Vanilla and a twist of the tropics. The intoxicating aroma and its pleasing taste will land you in coffee paradise.

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Double Chocolate Frappe
$20

Add ice to create an exotic frozen beverage made from the finest cocoas that will ignite your passion for exquisite chocolate.

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Matcha Latte
$20

For those who don't drink coffee but want a caffeinated alternative. The subtle bitterness of matcha is mellowed by the milk, making it a soothing drink.

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Premium Hot Cocoa
$20

Chocolate lovers rejoice at the exceptionally rich and creamy experience that our premium hot cocoa delivers. This delicious beverage is made from the finest organic Dominican cocoa.

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Spiced Hot Cocoa
$20

Based on authentic Aztec recipes utilizing premium estate cocoas, Sri Lankin cinnamon, almond and spices.

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Vanilla Chai
$20

A low fat creamy vanilla spiced tea mix blending Madagasca vanilla, cardamom, clove, ginger, wildflower honey and estate grown darjeeling black tea.

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