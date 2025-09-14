Groundwork for Gaza

Hosted by
Join us at 3:30 to learn how to prepare a delicious vegan-friendly Turkish recipe in this interactive cooking class. Donors will receive a to-go box of the freshly prepared ingredients to make it at home
Join us at 5:00 for a powerful screening of Gaza is Our Home, followed by a live Q&A facilitated by the local Party for Socialism & Liberation (PSL) with the filmmaker Monear Shaer. This is a unique chance to hear his family‘s story firsthand and discuss organizing for Palestine
Suggested donation: $10+ to Support the filmmaker, Monear Shaer
