Groundwork Sanctuary Inc. Memberships 2025

Perfect for farm friends who want to start small but make a big difference.

Perks:


  • Thank-you shoutout on social media
  • Early access to event announcements



Help us grow! This tier supports daily feed and basic animal care.

Perks:


  • All previous perks
  • One free farm tour per year
  • Access to members-only email updates



For those putting down roots with us!

Perks:


  • All previous perks
  • Free Florida-friendly plant start of your choice
  • Exclusive Groundwork Sanctuary sticker



Deeply committed to preserving our heritage farm.

Perks:


  • All previous perks
  • Special edition Groundwork Sanctuary T-shirt
  • Behind-the-scenes animal care updates



The heart of the farm’s future.

Perks:


  • All previous perks
  • Private meet & greet with your favorite animal
  • Recognition on our website’s “Stewards of the Farm” page



For those who want to leave a lasting legacy of education, stewardship, and compassion.

Perks:


  • All previous perks
  • Private tour & planting day with Whitney
  • Your name on a special “Legacy Wall” at the farm



