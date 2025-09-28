Groundwork Sanctuary Inc. Memberships 2025

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
🐣
Sprout Member
– $5 / month
Perfect for farm friends who want to start small but make a big difference.
Perks:
Renews monthly
🐐
Seedling Member
– $10 / month
Help us grow! This tier supports daily feed and basic animal care.
Perks:
Renews monthly
🌿
Rooted Member
– $25 / month
For those putting down roots with us!
Perks:
Renews monthly
🐄
Heritage Member
– $50 / month
Deeply committed to preserving our heritage farm.
Perks:
Renews monthly
🐎
Steward Member
– $100 / month
The heart of the farm’s future.
Perks:
Renews monthly
🌞
Legacy Member
– $250+ / month
For those who want to leave a lasting legacy of education, stewardship, and compassion.
Perks:
$
