Group Admission | Daily + Tours

Admission to the Sculpture Park (Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)
Admission to the Sculpture Park (Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)
General Admission + Guided Tour
$27.90
** Saturday's and Sunday's Only **
Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour.
Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.
(Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)
** Saturday's and Sunday's Only **
Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour.
Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.
(Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)
Student & Senior Admission
$11.70
(Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)
Kindly Note:
Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under.
Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied.
Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
(Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)
Kindly Note:
Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under.
Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied.
Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
Student & Senior Admission + Guided Tour
$22.50
** Saturday's and Sunday's Only **
Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour.
Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.
Kindly Note:
Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under.
Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied.
Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
** Saturday's and Sunday's Only **
Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour.
Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.
Kindly Note:
Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under.
Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied.
Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
Child Admission - Aged 5 and Under
$5.40
For the littlest sculptors!
(Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)
Kindly note: Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
For the littlest sculptors!
(Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)
Kindly note: Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
Child Admission - Aged 5 and Under + Guided Tour
$8.10
For the littlest sculptors who will accompany caregivers on a tour.
** Saturday's and Sunday's Only **
Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour.
(Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)
Kindly note: Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
For the littlest sculptors who will accompany caregivers on a tour.
** Saturday's and Sunday's Only **
Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour.
(Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)
Kindly note: Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.