Group Admission | Daily + Tours

356 George Sickle Rd

Saugerties, NY 12477, USA

General admission item
General admission
$14.40
Admission to the Sculpture Park (Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)
General Admission + Guided Tour
$27.90
** Saturday's and Sunday's Only ** Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour. Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop. (Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)
Student & Senior Admission item
Student & Senior Admission
$11.70
(Price Incl $1 Processing Fee) Kindly Note: Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under. Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied. Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
Student & Senior Admission + Guided Tour
$22.50
** Saturday's and Sunday's Only ** Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour. Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop. Kindly Note: Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under. Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied. Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
Child Admission - Aged 5 and Under item
Child Admission - Aged 5 and Under
$5.40
For the littlest sculptors! (Price Incl $1 Processing Fee) Kindly note: Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
Child Admission - Aged 5 and Under + Guided Tour
$8.10
For the littlest sculptors who will accompany caregivers on a tour. ** Saturday's and Sunday's Only ** Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour. (Price Incl $1 Processing Fee) Kindly note: Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing