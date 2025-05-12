Group Admission | Daily + Tours

** Saturday's and Sunday's Only ** Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour. Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop. Kindly Note: Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under. Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied. Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.

** Saturday's and Sunday's Only ** Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour. Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop. Kindly Note: Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under. Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied. Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.

seeMoreDetailsMobile