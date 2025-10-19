Group Apple Buy

Max Bareiss
$41

Order:

0.5 of #1 Stayman Winesap

1 of #2 Golden Delicious


Picked up:

0.5 of #1 Stayman Winesap

1 of #1 Golden Delicious

(Share of Sales Tax Discount)

James Dunson
$26

Order:

1 of #1 Stayman Winesap


Picked up:

1 of #1 Stayman Winesap

(Share of Sales Tax Discount)

Joshua Eggleston
$41

Order:

1 of #1 Granny Smith

1 of #2 Golden Delicious

0.5 of #2 Fuji

0.5 of #2 Pink Lady


Picked up:

0.5 of #1 Granny Smith

1 of #2 Golden Delicious

0.5 of #1 Pink Lady

0.5 of #2 Fuji - BAD

(Share of Sales Tax Discount)

Cameron Woodruff
$26

Order:

2 of #2 Fuji


Picked up:

2 of #1 Fuji

(Share of Sales Tax Discount)

($30 Deposit)

Michael Hosig
$18.50

Order:

0.5 of #2 Fuji

0.5 of #2 Pink Lady


Picked up:

0.5 of #1 Pink Lady

0.5 of #2 Fuji

(Share of Sales Tax Discount)

