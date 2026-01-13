Grove City Town Center

Offered by

Grove City Town Center

About the memberships

Grove City Town Center Membership

Town Center Business Partner
$150

Renews yearly on: January 10

  • Voting member status 
  • Invitation to monthly GCTC Networking Meetings 
  • Invitation to the Annual Meeting and Annual Holiday Party 
  • Company name listed on our website and in the quarterly newsletter *sent to 2,000+ subscribers
  • Email promotion opportunities
  • Public events listed on our Community Calender 
  • Inclusion on passports for Quarterly Shop Hops 
  • 4 designated Facebook/social media posts per month *Our page has 15,000+ followers, averages 250,000 monthly views and 2,500 monthly interactions(comments, likes, shares)
  • Free 10’ x 10’ space at the Bourbon and Spirits Festival to interact with over 8,000 attendees.

***Limited to ONE voting membership PER BUSINESS.*** 

Employees/contractors may purchase a non-voting affiliate membership for $25 under their sponsoring company. (i.e. REALTORS, stylists/estheticians , insurance agents, etc)***


Town Center Community Partner (Resident, non-business owner)
$50

Renews yearly on: January 10

  • Voting member status 
  • Invitation to the Annual Meeting 
  • Quarterly email with upcoming events 
  • Name listed on our website and in the quarterly newsletter
Grove City Business Partner (non-Town Center Business)
$100

Renews yearly on: January 10

  • Invitation to monthly GCTC Networking Meetings
  • Invitation to Annual Holiday Party 
  • Company name listed on our website
  • Email promotion opportunities
  • Two social media “shout-outs” annually
Town Center Business Employee/Affiliate Partner
$25

Renews yearly on: January 10

Employees/contractors may purchase a non-voting affiliate membership for $25 under their sponsoring company. (i.e. REALTORS, stylists/estheticians , insurance agents, etc).


***Your employer/brokerage/agency must have a Town Center Business Partner membership for you to qualify.

