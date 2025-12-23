360 Albany

Hosted by

360 Albany

About this event

Grow & Sip: Vision Board Edition

801 W Highland Ave

Albany, GA 31701, USA

General Admission
$45

GENERAL ADMISSION — Grow & Sip: Vision Board Edition

Price: $45
Capacity: 10 seats

Description (Zeffy-ready):

Join us for an intimate Grow & Sip: Vision Board Edition, where goal-setting, garden planning, and creativity come together in a cozy, guided experience.

This workshop is designed to help you slow down, reflect, and intentionally plan what you want to grow—both in your garden and in your life.

Your ticket includes:

  • Vision board supplies
  • Garden goal-setting worksheet
  • Seed starting activity + monthly planting calendar
  • Sips, snacks & soft sounds
  • Wellness moments throughout the evening
  • Entry into giveaways

All supplies included. Just bring your dreams and an open heart.

Limited seating available. Advance registration required.

VIP Admission
$75

🌟 VIP EXPERIENCE — Grow & Sip: Vision Board Edition

Price: $75
Capacity: 10 seats

Description (Zeffy-ready):

Upgrade your evening with the VIP Grow & Sip Experience, created for those ready to leave with clarity, confidence, and a planted start.

VIP guests receive everything included in General Admission—PLUS exclusive materials and enhancements designed to deepen your experience and extend your growth beyond the event.

VIP includes:

  • Premium vision board supplies (heavy-duty board, specialty markers, décor)
  • Enhanced take-home garden starter (upgraded container + extra seeds)
  • Garden planning mini-workbook
  • VIP sips & snacks
  • Priority entry into giveaways

🌱 You won’t just plan it—you’ll plant it.

VIP Kits are limited and only available with advance purchase.

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