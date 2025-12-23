GENERAL ADMISSION — Grow & Sip: Vision Board Edition

Price: $45

Capacity: 10 seats

Description (Zeffy-ready):

Join us for an intimate Grow & Sip: Vision Board Edition, where goal-setting, garden planning, and creativity come together in a cozy, guided experience.

This workshop is designed to help you slow down, reflect, and intentionally plan what you want to grow—both in your garden and in your life.

Your ticket includes:

Vision board supplies

Garden goal-setting worksheet

Seed starting activity + monthly planting calendar

Sips, snacks & soft sounds

Wellness moments throughout the evening

Entry into giveaways

✨ All supplies included. Just bring your dreams and an open heart.

Limited seating available. Advance registration required.