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About this event
Price: $45
Capacity: 10 seats
Description (Zeffy-ready):
Join us for an intimate Grow & Sip: Vision Board Edition, where goal-setting, garden planning, and creativity come together in a cozy, guided experience.
This workshop is designed to help you slow down, reflect, and intentionally plan what you want to grow—both in your garden and in your life.
Your ticket includes:
✨ All supplies included. Just bring your dreams and an open heart.
Limited seating available. Advance registration required.
Price: $75
Capacity: 10 seats
Description (Zeffy-ready):
Upgrade your evening with the VIP Grow & Sip Experience, created for those ready to leave with clarity, confidence, and a planted start.
VIP guests receive everything included in General Admission—PLUS exclusive materials and enhancements designed to deepen your experience and extend your growth beyond the event.
VIP includes:
🌱 You won’t just plan it—you’ll plant it.
VIP Kits are limited and only available with advance purchase.
$
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