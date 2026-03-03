🌻✨ Grow Bold. Grow Together. ✨🌻

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About this event
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Join us for a powerful Women-Owned Business Networking Event hosted by The Sunshine Collective!
📅 March 19, 2026
⏰ 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
📍 PopStroke – Katy
This inspiring midday meetup is designed to bring together ambitious, driven women entrepreneurs and professionals who are ready to connect, collaborate, and grow. Whether you’re a seasoned business owner or just getting started, this is your space to build meaningful relationships and expand your circle.
💼 What to Expect:
• Authentic networking with fellow women business owners
• Opportunities to collaborate and share resources
• A fun raffle with exciting prizes
• Light snacks to enjoy while you mingle
• A supportive, empowering atmosphere
Let’s create community, spark partnerships, and champion one another’s success. 💛
🎟 Mark your calendar and invite a friend!
📩 Contact: [email protected]
🔗 More info: www.LindseyWilkinsPhotographer.com/TSC
Connect. Collaborate. Grow. We can’t wait to see you there!
I want a chance to win some amazing raffle prizes!
Our Biggest Needs for 2026 🌻
We’re looking for passionate women to help us bring our vision to life!
✨ Event Planning Committee – Help design, organize, and execute impactful community events.
🌿 Garden Committee – Support planting efforts, soil preparation, and maintaining our sunflower initiatives.
☀️ Spread a Little Sunshine Committee – Lead efforts to distribute sunflowers, Sunshine Bags and random acts of kindness projects throughout the community.
🌻 2026 Bloom Sponsors – Partner with us financially to help fund our programs, events, and outreach initiatives.
We will call you and talk about all of the options you have as being a sponsor!
Our 2026 Goals
✨ Connect, educate, inspire, and grow alongside the incredible women in our community.
🌻 Enrich our acre of sunflowers in Richmond by adding an acre of nutrient-rich compost soil so the sunflowers can reach their biggest heights!
🏢 Plant at four intentional local businesses or nonprofits to create meaningful spaces for connection and community.
💛 Gift 500 freshly bloomed sunflowers to spread sunshine throughout our community.🎁 Distribute 500 Sunshine Bags at local community events.
💪 Provide financial support to inspiring women to help them achieve a specific personal or professional goal. You can submit a story about an inspiring and deserving woman in your life to [email protected]
Do you want sunflowers planted at your business? We would love to chat and see if we are a good fit!
Do you know an inspirational woman who deserves some sunshine? Lets chat!
Vendor tables are first come and first serve and are donation based.
Check with Lindsey at 512-484-3291 for approval.
Approved vendors can donate their desired amount at the end of this form.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!