🌻✨ Grow Bold. Grow Together. ✨🌻

Join us for a powerful Women-Owned Business Networking Event hosted by The Sunshine Collective!





📅 March 19, 2026

⏰ 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 PopStroke – Katy





This inspiring midday meetup is designed to bring together ambitious, driven women entrepreneurs and professionals who are ready to connect, collaborate, and grow. Whether you’re a seasoned business owner or just getting started, this is your space to build meaningful relationships and expand your circle.





💼 What to Expect:

• Authentic networking with fellow women business owners

• Opportunities to collaborate and share resources

• A fun raffle with exciting prizes

• Light snacks to enjoy while you mingle

• A supportive, empowering atmosphere

Let’s create community, spark partnerships, and champion one another’s success. 💛





🎟 Mark your calendar and invite a friend!

📩 Contact: [email protected]

🔗 More info: www.LindseyWilkinsPhotographer.com/TSC





Connect. Collaborate. Grow. We can’t wait to see you there!



