Grow Local Plants Shop

Show your sweet Southern style with this gorgeous temporary tattoo! Please note, this is a pack of two. Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.





Tattoo is 3" x 6" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.