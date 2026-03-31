Grow Local Plants Shop

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Show your sweet Southern style with this gorgeous temporary tattoo! Please note, this is a pack of two. Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo is 3" x 6" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
Strait from the Heart of Texas, the Bluebonnet is gorgeous, even in black and white! Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo is 3" x 6" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
"For hundreds of years, these coneflowers have breathed here."- Jenny McBride
Share your love for our native coneflowers and let them breathe with you! Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo is 3" x 6" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
Inspired by the Mexican Free-tailed Bats that live in cave colonies around Texas! Mosquitoes, flies, and moths are not the only snacks they're interested in–bats are also pollinators! There are even some cactus flowers that rely on bats for pollination, which is why this design also features two symmetrical prickly pear cactus flowers that can be cut out or worn as is beneath the bat.
This stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo is 3" x 6" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
Wow! What a wonder! Celebrate your love of our native silk moth and it's full life cycle with this tattoo grouping. The group of tats measures 6.5" x 2.5", and the wingspan of the moth design is 4.75".
Fireweed flower, known for its striking pink-purple blooms that light up the wilderness from late summer to fall, is a symbol of renewal and healing. Standing tall at 7 inches, this design captures the essence of nature's tenacity and grace, perfect for those who cherish the wild and free spirit of the outdoors. Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
Feel the vibes of the golden, rolling hills of California with this tribute to the California Poppy. Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo measures 2.5" x 3.5" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
Inspired by the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird, this tattoo measures 4 inches from beak to tail feather. It also includes an additional feather, measuring just under 2 inches, that can be worn with or separately from the hummingbird. Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo measures 2.5" x 3.5" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
Patience is key. This original design features a curious pair of insects, the Mantis gazing up and ready to reach for the tiny, floating Hairstreak butterfly. Intentional mindfulness and awaiting opportunity, this tattoo is a reminder that all things happen in their time. The design can be worn as a pair, or cut apart for two separate images.
Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo measures 3.5" x 3" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
A Monarch to celebrate! Show off your love for this magnificent butterfly is known for its massive seasonal migration across North America to Mexico. It has helped raise our awareness of species dependent on a single genus to survive, such as its beloved Milkweed.
Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo measures 4" x 2" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
Add a little mystery with this Luna Moth tattoo! Accompanied by the moon it is named for, these tattoos can be worn as a pair or cut apart. Magnificent and illusive as a ghost, this tattoo will bring a little night time magic to your world.
Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo measures 4" x 3.25" (moon included) and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
She floats in beauty like the night! The Black Swallowtail Butterfly is a dramatic visitor! You might spot their striking caterpillars happily munching on dill, rue, or fennel in your garden. Add her beauty to your world with this tattoo.
Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo measures 4" x 3.5" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
Remember, we are all connected! The Milkweed is a vital native plant that supports a wide range of insects and pollinators, including Monarch butterflies. Its leaves, flowers, and seed pods play an essential role in sustaining interconnected ecosystems. Wear this gorgeous tattoo to show that you are mindful, we all have our role to support each other.
Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo measures 4" x 3.75" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
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