About the memberships

GROW (Gardeners Restoring Our World) Miami Membership

Corkystem Membership
$35

Valid until March 6, 2027

Our basic membership includes $12 in dues to the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.

Coontie Membership Plus
$50

Valid until March 6, 2027

Give GROW Miami a boost with an additional annual contribution, including $12 in dues to the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, and receive a free Butterfly ID guide.

Frogfruit Membership
$25

Valid until March 6, 2027

For those who are feeling the pinch, our Frogfruit membership includes all the benefits of a basic membership, including $12 in dues to the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.

