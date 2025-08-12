Grow the Northwest

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About this event
Single dinner ticket.
A donation to a support the work of Northwest Neighbors Inc. and a table for you and your friends, or ask us to fill your table with community members.
You or your Business/Church/Club will be noted on the materials as a Table Sponsor.
Way to stand in for your fellow neighbors! Your gift allows up to eight to dine at your table and helps the Northwest Neighbor friends move forward together.
If you want help filling your Table let us know! You or your Business/Church/Club will be noted on the materials as a Good Neighbor!
Building a lasting legacy of impact on the community comes with every bit of care and effort. Your gift brings a connection to the efforts in the Northwest as we grow together.
If you need help filling a table please just ask us. You or your Business/Church/Club will be noted on the materials as a Table Sponsor.
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