Northwest Christian Community Development Corp

Hosted by

Northwest Christian Community Development Corp

About this event

Grow the Northwest

2180 Elmwood Rd

Rockford, IL 61103, USA

General admission
$45

Single dinner ticket.

Table-Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A donation to a support the work of Northwest Neighbors Inc. and a table for you and your friends, or ask us to fill your table with community members.

You or your Business/Church/Club will be noted on the materials as a Table Sponsor.

Good Neighbor Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Way to stand in for your fellow neighbors! Your gift allows up to eight to dine at your table and helps the Northwest Neighbor friends move forward together.

If you want help filling your Table let us know! You or your Business/Church/Club will be noted on the materials as a Good Neighbor!

Legacy Builder
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Building a lasting legacy of impact on the community comes with every bit of care and effort. Your gift brings a connection to the efforts in the Northwest as we grow together.


If you need help filling a table please just ask us. You or your Business/Church/Club will be noted on the materials as a Table Sponsor.

Add a donation for Northwest Christian Community Development Corp

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