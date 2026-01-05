Grow with Us!

About the memberships
For $15/mo, your monthly donation will allow 3 people to have the shower products they need for 3 months.
For $25/mo, your sponsorship helps feed a family of 4 for 3-5 nights of dinner together
For $50/mo, your sponsorship pays for our insurance policy, allowing us to create without fear of loss.
For $75/mo, your sponsorship pays for one session of intense therapy for a queer person in need
For $100/mo, you help us pay rent so we can continue to create safe spaces and offer support groups for queer kids.
Pick your donation amount and tell us what you'd like to put it towards!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!