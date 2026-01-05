B4CK / The Seed Theatre

B4CK / The Seed Theatre

Grow with Us!

Sponsor Dignity
$15

Renews monthly

For $15/mo, your monthly donation will allow 3 people to have the shower products they need for 3 months.

Sponsor Dinner
$25

Renews monthly

For $25/mo, your sponsorship helps feed a family of 4 for 3-5 nights of dinner together

Sponsor Security
$50

Renews monthly

For $50/mo, your sponsorship pays for our insurance policy, allowing us to create without fear of loss.

Sponsor Therapy
$75

Renews monthly

For $75/mo, your sponsorship pays for one session of intense therapy for a queer person in need

Sponsor Safety
$100

Renews monthly

For $100/mo, you help us pay rent so we can continue to create safe spaces and offer support groups for queer kids.

Pick your Sponsorship Level
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Pick your donation amount and tell us what you'd like to put it towards!

