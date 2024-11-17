Women's Council of Realtors® Jacksonville
Grow Your Luck and Fortune: Bid on Our $400 Money Tree and Win Big!
One chance of winning
$10
Congratulations! You've got a chance to win the $400 Money Tree!
Congratulations! You've got a chance to win the $400 Money Tree!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
3 tickets
$25
Triple Your Luck: Three Tickets, Three Chances to Win Big!
Triple Your Luck: Three Tickets, Three Chances to Win Big!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
5
$40
Five Times the Chance, One Fantastic Deal: Get 5 Tickets for $40 and Save $10!
Five Times the Chance, One Fantastic Deal: Get 5 Tickets for $40 and Save $10!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout