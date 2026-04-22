Growing Beyond Unspeakable Trauma

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About this event
Your sponsorship allows four volunteers to attend our event for free
Your sponsorship allows one volunteer to attend our event for free
Your sponsorship provides much needed program tools for one survivor for three months
Your sponsorship allows one survivor to attend our event for free
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Price includes two drink tickets for wine or beer and a yummy dinner, along with dessert
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities plus a reserved table of 8. In addition to the perks of general admission, you also received chilled champagne on your table and eight raffle tickets for the table purchaser.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!