ARM Of Care Inc

Hosted by

ARM Of Care Inc

About this event

Growing Beyond Unspeakable Trauma

399 Wiget Ln

Walnut Creek, CA 94598, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
  • Exclusive display table for company brochures/business cards
  • Company logo prominently displayed on event flyer
  • Company logo prominently displayed on main screen at the event
  • Company recognition at the event and on AOC social media
  • Optional VIP table at annual auction/dinner- eight event tickets
Premier sponsor
$3,500
  • Exclusive display table for company brochures/business cards
  • Company logo prominently displayed on event flyer
  • Company logo prominently displayed on main screen at the event
  • Company recognition at the event and on AOC social media
  • Optional six event tickets at annual auction/dinner
Dinner sponsor
$3,000
  • Company logo prominently displayed near buffet table
  • Company logo prominently displayed on main screen at the event
  • Company recognition at the event and on AOC social media
  • Optional four event tickets at annual auction/dinner
Table sponsor
$1,000
  • Company logo displayed on tables
  • Company recognition at the event and on AOC social media
  • Optional two event tickets at annual auction/dinner
Dessert Sponsor
$800
  • Company logo displayed on tables
  • Company recognition at the event and on AOC social media
Raffle Sponsor
$500
  • Logo displayed near raffle items
  • Company recognition at the event and on AOC social media
  • Sponsor one AOC participant to attend for free
(4) Volunteers event fees sponsor
$200

Your sponsorship allows four volunteers to attend our event for free

(1) Volunteer event fee sponsor
$50

Your sponsorship allows one volunteer to attend our event for free

Sponsor a survivor for three months of programs
$150

Your sponsorship provides much needed program tools for one survivor for three months


(1) Survivor event fee sponsor
$50

Your sponsorship allows one survivor to attend our event for free

Individual Ticket
$85

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Price includes two drink tickets for wine or beer and a yummy dinner, along with dessert

VIP Table of 8
$775

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities plus a reserved table of 8. In addition to the perks of general admission, you also received chilled champagne on your table and eight raffle tickets for the table purchaser.

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