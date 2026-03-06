Growing Collective

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Growing Collective

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Growing Collective's Shop

Allmade® Unisex Mineral Dye Organic Cotton Hoodie Tee item
Allmade® Unisex Mineral Dye Organic Cotton Hoodie Tee
$38
Available until Apr 21

A mineral dye transforms this 100% organic cotton hoodie into a style that is not only colorful and one-of-a-kind, but it’s also sustainable.

4.5-ounce, 100% organic combed ring spun cotton, 30 singles

This product’s carbon footprint has been measured and reduced through a combination of preferred materials and investing in carbon offset projects through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program

Back neck taping

Self-fabric hood

Twill-taped drawcords

V-notch detail

Side seams

1x1 rib knit cuffs

Recycled tear-away label

The mineral-dying process infuses each garment with unique character. Please allow for slight color variation in production and washing.


A C-FREE® Product

We start by reducing the product’s impact by switching to at least 50% preferred materials. We then measure and reduce the total carbon footprint of each product in the C-FREE program—from cradle-to-grave—through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program. This certification purchases third-party, verified carbon offsets through ClimeCo.


Logo on back of Hoodie

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Lichen Green Allmade® Unisex Mineral Dye Organic Cotton Tee item
Lichen Green Allmade® Unisex Mineral Dye Organic Cotton Tee
$24
Available until Apr 21

A sustainable dye system that uses minerals transform these 100% organic cotton tees into styles that are not only colorful and one-of-a-kind, but also affordable.


4.5-ounce, 100% organic combed ring spun cotton, 30 singles

This product’s carbon footprint has been measured and reduced through a combination of preferred materials and investing in carbon offset projects through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program

1x1 rib knit neck

Shoulder to shoulder taping

Side seams

Tear-away label

The mineral-dying process infuses each garment with unique character. Please allow for slight color variation in production and washing.


A C-FREE® Product

We start by reducing the product’s impact by switching to at least 50% preferred materials. We then measure and reduce the total carbon footprint of each product in the C-FREE program—from cradle-to-grave—through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program. This certification purchases third-party, verified carbon offsets through ClimeCo.


Logo on front of Tee, tagline "Growing Plants, Growing Community" on back

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White Sand Allmade® Unisex Organic Cotton Tee item
White Sand Allmade® Unisex Organic Cotton Tee
$22
Available until Apr 21

Made with 100% organic cotton, this eco-friendly tee is both sustainable and affordable. 

  • 4.5-ounce, 100% organic, combed ring spun cotton, 30 singles
  • This product’s carbon footprint has been measured and reduced through a combination of preferred materials and investing in carbon offset projects through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program
  • Classic fit 
  • 1x1 rib knit neck
  • Shoulder to shoulder taping
  • Set-in sleeves
  • Side seams
  • Tear-away label

A C-FREE® Product
We start by reducing the product’s impact by switching to at least 50% preferred materials. We then measure and reduce the total carbon footprint of each product in the C-FREE program—from cradle-to-grave—through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program. This certification purchases third-party, verified carbon offsets through ClimeCo.


Logo on front of Tee, tagline "Growing Plants, Growing Community" on back

1
Herb Green Allmade® Unisex Organic Cotton Tee item
Herb Green Allmade® Unisex Organic Cotton Tee
$22
Available until Apr 21

Made with 100% organic cotton, this eco-friendly tee is both sustainable and affordable. 

  • 4.5-ounce, 100% organic, combed ring spun cotton, 30 singles
  • This product’s carbon footprint has been measured and reduced through a combination of preferred materials and investing in carbon offset projects through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program
  • Classic fit 
  • 1x1 rib knit neck
  • Shoulder to shoulder taping
  • Set-in sleeves
  • Side seams
  • Tear-away label

A C-FREE® Product
We start by reducing the product’s impact by switching to at least 50% preferred materials. We then measure and reduce the total carbon footprint of each product in the C-FREE program—from cradle-to-grave—through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program. This certification purchases third-party, verified carbon offsets through ClimeCo.


Logo on front of Tee, tagline "Growing Plants, Growing Community" on back

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Canvas Tote item
Canvas Tote
$16
Available until Apr 21
  • 10-ounce, 80% recycled cotton/20% cotton
  • Recycled fibers are collected from garment-cutting waste and then intertwined with cotton for added strength and durability
  • Self-fabric handles
  • Dimensions: 15.75"h x 15.25"w; Approx. 240 cubic inches

Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under.

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Eco Snapback Trucker Cap item
Eco Snapback Trucker Cap
$20
Available until Apr 21

100% recycled polyester twill front panels and bill, 100% recycled polyester mid and back mesh panels

Structured

Mid-profile

7-position adjustable snapback closure

Includes poly/leather, laser-engraved patch with Growing Collective logo

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Jade Pigment-Dyed Cap with Daisy Undervisor item
Jade Pigment-Dyed Cap with Daisy Undervisor
$20
Available until Apr 21

100% cotton pigment-washed twill

Unstructured, six-panel, low-profile

Pre-curved visor, pattern undervisor and seam tape

Elude™ makeup resistant, breathable, moisture-management pattern sweatband

Evolve™ concealed ponytail opening

Antique brass tri-glide buckle closure

Includes poly/leather, laser-engraved patch with Growing Collective logo

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Apparel Ship to Home Option (WI, MN, IL only)
$13
Available until Apr 21

Street address only (no P.O. Boxes)

If you are unable to pick up your item(s) at the 2026 Growing Collective Plant Sale (Distribution for Growing Collective members), we can ship your apparel to you for a fee.

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$10 Gift Certificate item
$10 Gift Certificate
$10

This Gift Certificate may be redeemed only during our 2026 Plant Sale and cannot be used at other times or events.

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$25 Gift Certificate item
$25 Gift Certificate
$25

This Gift Certificate may be redeemed only during our 2026 Plant Sale and cannot be used at other times or events.

1
$50 Gift Certificate item
$50 Gift Certificate
$50

This Gift Certificate may be redeemed only during our 2026 Plant Sale and cannot be used at other times or events.

1
$100 Gift Certificate item
$100 Gift Certificate
$100

This Gift Certificate may be redeemed only during our 2026 Plant Sale and cannot be used at other times or events.

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Add a donation for Growing Collective

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!