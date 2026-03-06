Growing Collective's Shop

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A mineral dye transforms this 100% organic cotton hoodie into a style that is not only colorful and one-of-a-kind, but it’s also sustainable.
4.5-ounce, 100% organic combed ring spun cotton, 30 singles
This product’s carbon footprint has been measured and reduced through a combination of preferred materials and investing in carbon offset projects through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program
Back neck taping
Self-fabric hood
Twill-taped drawcords
V-notch detail
Side seams
1x1 rib knit cuffs
Recycled tear-away label
The mineral-dying process infuses each garment with unique character. Please allow for slight color variation in production and washing.
A C-FREE® Product
We start by reducing the product’s impact by switching to at least 50% preferred materials. We then measure and reduce the total carbon footprint of each product in the C-FREE program—from cradle-to-grave—through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program. This certification purchases third-party, verified carbon offsets through ClimeCo.
Logo on back of Hoodie
A sustainable dye system that uses minerals transform these 100% organic cotton tees into styles that are not only colorful and one-of-a-kind, but also affordable.
4.5-ounce, 100% organic combed ring spun cotton, 30 singles
This product’s carbon footprint has been measured and reduced through a combination of preferred materials and investing in carbon offset projects through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program
1x1 rib knit neck
Shoulder to shoulder taping
Side seams
Tear-away label
The mineral-dying process infuses each garment with unique character. Please allow for slight color variation in production and washing.
A C-FREE® Product
We start by reducing the product’s impact by switching to at least 50% preferred materials. We then measure and reduce the total carbon footprint of each product in the C-FREE program—from cradle-to-grave—through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program. This certification purchases third-party, verified carbon offsets through ClimeCo.
Logo on front of Tee, tagline "Growing Plants, Growing Community" on back
Made with 100% organic cotton, this eco-friendly tee is both sustainable and affordable.
A C-FREE® Product
We start by reducing the product’s impact by switching to at least 50% preferred materials. We then measure and reduce the total carbon footprint of each product in the C-FREE program—from cradle-to-grave—through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program. This certification purchases third-party, verified carbon offsets through ClimeCo.
Logo on front of Tee, tagline "Growing Plants, Growing Community" on back
Made with 100% organic cotton, this eco-friendly tee is both sustainable and affordable.
A C-FREE® Product
We start by reducing the product’s impact by switching to at least 50% preferred materials. We then measure and reduce the total carbon footprint of each product in the C-FREE program—from cradle-to-grave—through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program. This certification purchases third-party, verified carbon offsets through ClimeCo.
Logo on front of Tee, tagline "Growing Plants, Growing Community" on back
Note: Bags not intended for use by children 12 and under.
100% recycled polyester twill front panels and bill, 100% recycled polyester mid and back mesh panels
Structured
Mid-profile
7-position adjustable snapback closure
Includes poly/leather, laser-engraved patch with Growing Collective logo
100% cotton pigment-washed twill
Unstructured, six-panel, low-profile
Pre-curved visor, pattern undervisor and seam tape
Elude™ makeup resistant, breathable, moisture-management pattern sweatband
Evolve™ concealed ponytail opening
Antique brass tri-glide buckle closure
Includes poly/leather, laser-engraved patch with Growing Collective logo
Street address only (no P.O. Boxes)
If you are unable to pick up your item(s) at the 2026 Growing Collective Plant Sale (Distribution for Growing Collective members), we can ship your apparel to you for a fee.
This Gift Certificate may be redeemed only during our 2026 Plant Sale and cannot be used at other times or events.
This Gift Certificate may be redeemed only during our 2026 Plant Sale and cannot be used at other times or events.
This Gift Certificate may be redeemed only during our 2026 Plant Sale and cannot be used at other times or events.
This Gift Certificate may be redeemed only during our 2026 Plant Sale and cannot be used at other times or events.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!