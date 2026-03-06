Growing Collective's Shop

A mineral dye transforms this 100% organic cotton hoodie into a style that is not only colorful and one-of-a-kind, but it’s also sustainable.

4.5-ounce, 100% organic combed ring spun cotton, 30 singles

This product’s carbon footprint has been measured and reduced through a combination of preferred materials and investing in carbon offset projects through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program

Back neck taping

Self-fabric hood

Twill-taped drawcords

V-notch detail

Side seams

1x1 rib knit cuffs

Recycled tear-away label

The mineral-dying process infuses each garment with unique character. Please allow for slight color variation in production and washing.





A C-FREE® Product

We start by reducing the product’s impact by switching to at least 50% preferred materials. We then measure and reduce the total carbon footprint of each product in the C-FREE program—from cradle-to-grave—through the ClimeCo Certified Product™ Program. This certification purchases third-party, verified carbon offsets through ClimeCo.





Logo on back of Hoodie