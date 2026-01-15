Growing Heart

Hosted by

Growing Heart

About this event

Grains & Gratitude Fundraiser

207 Sonny Dr

Leander, TX 78641, USA

General Admission
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities including dinner, dessert, 1 bingo card, & free onsite childcare provided for 1 child age 9 or under. $5/additional child needing care available. Doors open at 3:30, event starts at 4pm.

VIP Admission - Table (6 seats)
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Enjoy an entire table dedicated to your group of 6 but pay the price of 5 seats with 1 seat free. Each ticket will have access to all activities including dinner, dessert, 1 bingo card, & free onsite childcare provided for 1 child (per ticket) age 9 or under. $5/additional child needing care available. Doors open at 3:30, event starts at 4pm.

Additional children needing onsite childcare
$5

This ticket is to be purchased for any existing ticket holders needing additional childcare. Children 9 and under can join our onsite childcare room. Food will be provided. Doors open at 3:30, event starts at 4pm.

Add a donation for Growing Heart

$

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