Grains & Gratitude Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all activities including dinner, dessert, 1 bingo card, & free onsite childcare provided for 1 child age 9 or under. $5/additional child needing care available. Doors open at 3:30, event starts at 4pm.
Enjoy an entire table dedicated to your group of 6 but pay the price of 5 seats with 1 seat free. Each ticket will have access to all activities including dinner, dessert, 1 bingo card, & free onsite childcare provided for 1 child (per ticket) age 9 or under. $5/additional child needing care available. Doors open at 3:30, event starts at 4pm.
This ticket is to be purchased for any existing ticket holders needing additional childcare. Children 9 and under can join our onsite childcare room. Food will be provided. Doors open at 3:30, event starts at 4pm.
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