Join us for the Growing Hope Paint Party — a fun, creative afternoon for a great cause! Enjoy guided painting lessons in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere while sipping delicious mocktails provided by Monday’s, along with light snacks. This event will be held at The Depot Teen Center and supports the Boyne Valley Community Greenhouse, which provides fresh, organic produce to families across Charlevoix County. Proudly hosted by Leadership Charlevoix County Class of 2026. Come paint, connect, and make a difference!