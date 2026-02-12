Hosted by

Grace Christian Academy

About this event

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Growing in Grace 2026

Road America Getaway
$100

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the 2026 Weather Tech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints happening June 5-7, 2026


Be sure to redeem your tickets two weeks prior to the event. Children under 16 are admitted free of charge with an adult.

Milwaukee Food and City Tours
$50

Starting bid

$100 toward excursion of your choice.



Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
$20

Starting bid

Admission for 4 to a 2026 home baseball game.


4 Ticket vouchers (need to be exchanged online)


Please be sure to review Voucher Redemption Instructions


Expires 8/30/2026


Valued at $64

German Fest
$20

Starting bid

Valid July 24-26, 2026


Admission for Four


Value at $80

Morninstar Golf
$100

Starting bid

One foursome, good Monday-Thursday, excluding holidays and weekends


Cart mandatory, but not inclued $25


Valid through 11/8/2026


Valued at $300

Roadrunner Express Car Wash Membership
$100

Starting bid

One year shine unlimited wash club membership.


Redeem by 12/31/26


Valued at $480

Roadrunner Express Oil Change
$50

Starting bid

One Premium Full Synthetic Oil Change (up to 8 quarts)


Redeem offer by 12/31/26


$125 Value

Milwaukee Public Museum
$50

Starting bid

4 admissions for Milwaukee Public Museum and Planetarium program only.


Value at $100

Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva
$50

Starting bid

1 night stay

Parkview Room with 2 queen beds


Valid Sunday-Thursday

Excludes June, July, August, holidays and special event dates.

Valid for 6 months


Valued at $129

Young Dance Academy
$40

Starting bid

$100 toward good and services


Valued at $100

Prairie's Edge Casino Resort
$50

Starting bid

1 night Standard room or RV park

$25 in the Meadows or Firefly lounge


Valid Sunday-Thursday

Expires May, 2027


Valued at $100

Babboni Photography
$100

Starting bid

$500 gift certificate towards Family Portraits

Birch Creek Music Performance Center
$25

Starting bid

2 ticket coupons for a 2026 concert


Redeem coupons for adult ticket

Valid only for 2026 summer concert season


Valued at $70

Irish Fest
$25

Starting bid

2 Admission Tickets

August 13-16, 2026


Certificate must be redeemed after June 1, 2026 and prior to August 1, 2026


Valued at $40

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
$40

Starting bid

One year Family Membership


New members only

Must be redeemed by May 8, 2027


Valued at $80

Belfry Music Theatre
$80

Starting bid

2 middle seat tickets to any show


Valued at $165

Glaze Pottery
$35

Starting bid

Glass fused pendant party for 4


Valued at $72

Chicago Botanic Garden
$70

Starting bid

Admission for up to 4 people

Free parking


Expires May 31, 2027


Valued at $140

Indulgence Chocolates
$50

Starting bid

2 Chocolate Pairing Flights


Expires 5/8/2027


Valued at $85

EAA Aviation Museum
$30

Starting bid

4 Admissions


Valued at $60

Milwaukee Art Museum
$25

Starting bid

2 Admissions


Expires 12/31/2026


Valued at $57

Zilli Hospitality Group - Summer
$250

Starting bid

Sides for summer BBQ

Serves 10-12


Valid with a 30 day notice

Pick up only


Valued at $395

Zilli Hospitality Group - Breakfast
$150

Starting bid

Breakfast Buffet

Serves 12 guests


Valid with 30 day notice

Pick up only


Valued at $225

Kenosha Public Museum
$50

Starting bid

One workshop valued at $100 or less


Expires June 1, 2027

Broadlands Golf Club
$150

Starting bid

Four 18 hole greens fees with cart


Valid Monday-Thursday anytime

Friday-Sunday after 1 pm


Not valid with tournaments, outings, leagues, specials or on holidays


Expires 10/31/2026


Valued at $352

Riveredge
$35

Starting bid

1 year family membership


Certificate expires 5/31/2027


Valued at $75

Acupuncture and Holistic Health Associates
$200

Starting bid

Initial Evaluation and full Health History, Medical Intake and one Acupuncture Treatment with Orientation


Expires July 8, 2026


Valued at $440

Silver Lake Auto & Tire Center
$50

Starting bid

Oil change and tire rotation


Valued at $125

Lake Geneva Cruise Line
$40

Starting bid

2 tickets on the one-hour Best of the Lake cruise


Valued at $84

Clay Cooper Theatre, Branson MO
$40

Starting bid

2 admissions to Hot Rods & High Heels


Expires 12/28/2026


Valued at $92

Kesslers Diamonds
$75

Starting bid

Sterling silver cross pendant with round diamonds


Valued at $120

Racine County Zoo
$20

Starting bid

Zoo admission for up to 4 guests


Expires 5/8/2027


Valued at $44

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