Growing in Grace 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the 2026 Weather Tech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints happening June 5-7, 2026
Be sure to redeem your tickets two weeks prior to the event. Children under 16 are admitted free of charge with an adult.
Starting bid
$100 toward excursion of your choice.
Starting bid
Admission for 4 to a 2026 home baseball game.
4 Ticket vouchers (need to be exchanged online)
Please be sure to review Voucher Redemption Instructions
Expires 8/30/2026
Valued at $64
Starting bid
Valid July 24-26, 2026
Admission for Four
Value at $80
Starting bid
One foursome, good Monday-Thursday, excluding holidays and weekends
Cart mandatory, but not inclued $25
Valid through 11/8/2026
Valued at $300
Starting bid
One year shine unlimited wash club membership.
Redeem by 12/31/26
Valued at $480
Starting bid
One Premium Full Synthetic Oil Change (up to 8 quarts)
Redeem offer by 12/31/26
$125 Value
Starting bid
4 admissions for Milwaukee Public Museum and Planetarium program only.
Value at $100
Starting bid
1 night stay
Parkview Room with 2 queen beds
Valid Sunday-Thursday
Excludes June, July, August, holidays and special event dates.
Valid for 6 months
Valued at $129
Starting bid
$100 toward good and services
Valued at $100
Starting bid
1 night Standard room or RV park
$25 in the Meadows or Firefly lounge
Valid Sunday-Thursday
Expires May, 2027
Valued at $100
Starting bid
$500 gift certificate towards Family Portraits
Starting bid
2 ticket coupons for a 2026 concert
Redeem coupons for adult ticket
Valid only for 2026 summer concert season
Valued at $70
Starting bid
2 Admission Tickets
August 13-16, 2026
Certificate must be redeemed after June 1, 2026 and prior to August 1, 2026
Valued at $40
Starting bid
One year Family Membership
New members only
Must be redeemed by May 8, 2027
Valued at $80
Starting bid
2 middle seat tickets to any show
Valued at $165
Starting bid
Glass fused pendant party for 4
Valued at $72
Starting bid
Admission for up to 4 people
Free parking
Expires May 31, 2027
Valued at $140
Starting bid
2 Chocolate Pairing Flights
Expires 5/8/2027
Valued at $85
Starting bid
4 Admissions
Valued at $60
Starting bid
2 Admissions
Expires 12/31/2026
Valued at $57
Starting bid
Sides for summer BBQ
Serves 10-12
Valid with a 30 day notice
Pick up only
Valued at $395
Starting bid
Breakfast Buffet
Serves 12 guests
Valid with 30 day notice
Pick up only
Valued at $225
Starting bid
One workshop valued at $100 or less
Expires June 1, 2027
Starting bid
Four 18 hole greens fees with cart
Valid Monday-Thursday anytime
Friday-Sunday after 1 pm
Not valid with tournaments, outings, leagues, specials or on holidays
Expires 10/31/2026
Valued at $352
Starting bid
1 year family membership
Certificate expires 5/31/2027
Valued at $75
Starting bid
Initial Evaluation and full Health History, Medical Intake and one Acupuncture Treatment with Orientation
Expires July 8, 2026
Valued at $440
Starting bid
Oil change and tire rotation
Valued at $125
Starting bid
2 tickets on the one-hour Best of the Lake cruise
Valued at $84
Starting bid
2 admissions to Hot Rods & High Heels
Expires 12/28/2026
Valued at $92
Starting bid
Sterling silver cross pendant with round diamonds
Valued at $120
Starting bid
Zoo admission for up to 4 guests
Expires 5/8/2027
Valued at $44
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