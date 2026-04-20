Growing Roots is GROWING!

Join us at the Barrel Room at Mount Rushmore Brewing for a fun evening supporting our GROWING classrooms. Growing Roots is currently adding a 0-3 classroom - a vital expansion of child-centered learning. Your $20 ticket is an investment in the new chapter - not to mention unlimited delicious Cancun-inspired appetizers and the chance to win one of ten specialty curated prizes! More raffle tickets can be purchased at time of event. Cash bar is available. Seating is LIMITED so don't delay - RSVP by May 4th