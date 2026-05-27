Growing Together 2026

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About this event
Each table seats 10 — host a table and invite your friends and family to join an inspiring evening supporting families in Truckee, Portola, and surrounding communities. Together, we can make a lasting impact.
Can’t fill a whole table? We’d still love to see you! Purchase an individual ticket and join us for a meaningful evening supporting your local pregnancy center and the families we serve.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!