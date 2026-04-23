Hosted by

Growing Veterans

About this event

Sales closed

Growing Veterans' Silent Auction II

Pick-up location

6458 Martin Pl, Lynden, WA 98264, USA

Doug's Burgers\Frankie's Deli Gift Card item
Doug's Burgers\Frankie's Deli Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Win a $100 Dollar Gift Card good at Doug's and Frankie's.

Doug's Burgers\Frankie's Deli Gift Card item
Doug's Burgers\Frankie's Deli Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Win a $100 Dollar Gift Card good at Doug's and Frankie's.

Doug's Burgers\Frankie's Deli Gift Card item
Doug's Burgers\Frankie's Deli Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Win a $100 Dollar Gift Card good at Doug's and Frankie's.

Swedish Massage at Chrysalis Spa item
Swedish Massage at Chrysalis Spa
$65

Starting bid

Win a 60 minutes Swedish Massage at the Chrysalis Spa in Fairhaven. Valued at $135

Patriotic Bald Eagle Quilt – Handcrafted Americana Display item
Patriotic Bald Eagle Quilt – Handcrafted Americana Display
$60

Starting bid

Bring home a powerful symbol of American pride with this stunning bald eagle handmade quilt, featuring a bold design of the American flag and soaring eagle. This piece makes a striking addition to any home, cabin, or wall display and is perfect for veterans, patriots, or anyone who appreciates meaningful, handcrafted-style décor.


Whether used as a throw, wall hanging, or statement piece, this quilt captures strength, freedom, and resilience values that align closely with the mission of Growing Veterans.

Handmade American Flag Quilt – Patriotic Artisan Piece item
Handmade American Flag Quilt – Patriotic Artisan Piece
$60

Starting bid

Add a meaningful and beautifully crafted piece to your home with this handmade American flag quilt. Featuring a flowing flag design and detailed stitching, this quilt captures both craftsmanship and patriotism in one striking piece.


Perfect as a throw blanket, wall hanging, or seasonal décor, it brings warmth and character to any space whether displayed year-round or during holidays like Memorial Day and the 4th of July.


Each stitch reflects care and artistry, making this not just a quilt, but a piece of Americana that tells a story of pride and resilience.


Bid with purpose and take home a piece that honors both country and community.

Woods Coffee– $50 Gift Card, Hat & 2lbs Fresh Roasted Coffee item
Woods Coffee– $50 Gift Card, Hat & 2lbs Fresh Roasted Coffee
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy the best of a Pacific Northwest favorite with this Woods Coffee bundle! This package includes a $50 Woods Coffee gift card, a stylish Woods hat, and two bags of their fresh roasted coffee perfect for any coffee lover.

This bundle features:

  • Woods Blend (Medium Roast) – smooth, balanced, and perfect for everyday drinking
  • Brown Bear (Dark Roast) – bold, rich, and full-bodied

Known for their commitment to quality and community, Woods Coffee delivers flavorful blends inspired by the outdoors and made for adventure. Whether you’re grabbing your morning coffee, relaxing with a fresh brew at home, or repping the brand with your new hat, this bundle has you covered.

Autographed Nike Gloves by Seattle Seahawks Paul Johns #85 item
Autographed Nike Gloves by Seattle Seahawks Paul Johns #85
$40

Starting bid

Own a unique piece of Seahawks history with these autographed Nike Vapor Jet football gloves, signed by Seattle Seahawks player Paul Johns #85.


These high-performance gloves feature a bold camo design and are a must-have for Seahawks fans, collectors, or anyone who loves the game. Whether displayed as memorabilia or kept as a special collectible, this signed piece stands out.

Pickford Bundle- Annual Membership +Movie Passes (Value $100 item
Pickford Bundle- Annual Membership +Movie Passes (Value $100
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy the full movie-going experience with this Pickford Film Center bundle! Perfect for film lovers, this package includes an annual membership, two free movie passes, and two free popcorns everything you need for the perfect night out.

Located in the heart of Bellingham, Pickford Film Center is known for showcasing independent films, community events, and unforgettable cinematic experiences.

This bundle includes:

  • Annual Pickford Film Center Membership
  • 2 Free Movie Passes
  • 2 Free Popcorns

Total value: $100

Local Delights Collection by Lilac Listings (Value $100+) item
Local Delights Collection by Lilac Listings (Value $100+)
$50

Starting bid

Experience the best of Whatcom County with this beautifully curated Farmer’s Market Gift Basket, generously donated by Lilac Listings. This collection brings together high-quality, locally made goods and artisan favorites. Perfect for anyone who loves supporting local businesses.

This basket includes:

  • Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar from Drizzle (Fairhaven)
  • Honey Peanut Butter & Peanut Butter Chocolates from Bellewood Farms (Lynden)
  • PNW Trucker Hat by a local artist (Bellingham)
  • Black Mission Fig Shea Butter Soap with Bamboo Dish by MW Soap Works (Bellingham)
  • Dark Chocolate with Toffee & Sea Salt (supports Lydia Place nonprofit, made by K’UL Chocolate)
  • Butter Toffee Hazelnuts from Holmquist Hazelnut Orchards (Lynden)
  • Urban Trails Bellingham book from Village Books (Fairhaven)
  • Stylish Farmer’s Market tote and Turkish towel

Thoughtfully assembled and full of local flavor, this basket is perfect for food lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates meaningful, locally sourced products.

Total value: $100+

Mount Baker Theatre – 2 Premium Tickets (Value $125) item
Mount Baker Theatre – 2 Premium Tickets (Value $125)
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable night out at one of Bellingham’s most iconic venues with this Mount Baker Theatre experience.

This package includes two tickets in Section A or Section B to an MBT Presents main stage show giving you access to incredible live performances including music, comedy, theater, and more.

Whether it’s a date night, a night out with a friend, or a gift for someone who loves the arts, this experience delivers lasting memories in a beautiful historic setting.

Details:

  • 2 tickets (Section A or B seating)
  • Redeemable for most MBT Presents main stage shows
  • Valid through June 30, 2028
  • Subject to availability; not valid for special events

Total value: $125


Bid high, enjoy an incredible night of live entertainment, and support a meaningful cause.

Bellingham Bells Game Day Package –4 Tickets + $25 Gift Card item
Bellingham Bells Game Day Package –4 Tickets + $25 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Step up to the plate with this Bellingham Bells Game Day Package. Perfect for a fun and affordable outing with family or friends!


This package includes a 4-pack General Admission punch card and a $25 Bellingham Bells gift card, giving you everything you need to enjoy America’s favorite pastime right here in Bellingham.


Catch the energy of a live baseball game, grab your favorite ballpark snacks, and create lasting summer memories.

This package includes:

  • 4 General Admission tickets (punch card) for any 2026 regular season home game
  • $25 Bellingham Bells gift card (can be used for tickets, concessions, or merchandise)

Total value: $80

Perfect for:

  • Family outings
  • Date nights
  • Baseball fans of all ages
Aegis Games $100 Gift Card item
Aegis Games $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Level up your game night with this $100 gift card to Aegis Games, Bellingham’s go-to destination for tabletop gaming!

Whether you're into board games, card games, RPGs, miniatures, or collectibles, Aegis Games offers an incredible selection for players of all levels—from beginners to seasoned gamers.

Use this gift card to explore new games, build your collection, or connect with the vibrant local gaming community.

Perfect for:

  • Board game enthusiasts
  • Dungeons & Dragons players
  • Families and game nights
  • Hobbyists and collectors

Details:

  • $100 gift card to Aegis Games
  • Valid for in-store or online purchases

Total value: $100

Farm-to-Table - $100 Fair Cow’s Path Farm Gift Certificate item
Farm-to-Table - $100 Fair Cow’s Path Farm Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Bring home the taste of truly local, responsibly raised food with this $100 gift certificate to Fair Cow’s Path Farm.

Known for their commitment to quality and sustainability, Fair Cow’s Path Farm offers grass-fed beef and pastured pork, raised humanely and with care right here in the Pacific Northwest. This is your chance to support a local farm while enjoying nutrient-rich, flavorful products you can feel good about serving your family.

Why this is special:

  • 100% grass-fed & pasture-raised meats
  • Humanely raised with sustainable practices
  • Direct from a trusted local farm
  • Supports small-scale agriculture in our community

Whether you're stocking your freezer, exploring farm-direct meat for the first time, or gifting a food lover, this is a meaningful and delicious experience.

Total value: $100


Bid high, support local farmers, and invest in real food grown the right way.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!