Growing Veterans' Silent Auction II

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Starting bid
Win a $100 Dollar Gift Card good at Doug's and Frankie's.
Starting bid
Win a $100 Dollar Gift Card good at Doug's and Frankie's.
Starting bid
Win a $100 Dollar Gift Card good at Doug's and Frankie's.
Starting bid
Win a 60 minutes Swedish Massage at the Chrysalis Spa in Fairhaven. Valued at $135
Starting bid
Bring home a powerful symbol of American pride with this stunning bald eagle handmade quilt, featuring a bold design of the American flag and soaring eagle. This piece makes a striking addition to any home, cabin, or wall display and is perfect for veterans, patriots, or anyone who appreciates meaningful, handcrafted-style décor.
Whether used as a throw, wall hanging, or statement piece, this quilt captures strength, freedom, and resilience values that align closely with the mission of Growing Veterans.
Starting bid
Add a meaningful and beautifully crafted piece to your home with this handmade American flag quilt. Featuring a flowing flag design and detailed stitching, this quilt captures both craftsmanship and patriotism in one striking piece.
Perfect as a throw blanket, wall hanging, or seasonal décor, it brings warmth and character to any space whether displayed year-round or during holidays like Memorial Day and the 4th of July.
Each stitch reflects care and artistry, making this not just a quilt, but a piece of Americana that tells a story of pride and resilience.
Bid with purpose and take home a piece that honors both country and community.
Starting bid
Enjoy the best of a Pacific Northwest favorite with this Woods Coffee bundle! This package includes a $50 Woods Coffee gift card, a stylish Woods hat, and two bags of their fresh roasted coffee perfect for any coffee lover.
This bundle features:
Known for their commitment to quality and community, Woods Coffee delivers flavorful blends inspired by the outdoors and made for adventure. Whether you’re grabbing your morning coffee, relaxing with a fresh brew at home, or repping the brand with your new hat, this bundle has you covered.
Starting bid
Own a unique piece of Seahawks history with these autographed Nike Vapor Jet football gloves, signed by Seattle Seahawks player Paul Johns #85.
These high-performance gloves feature a bold camo design and are a must-have for Seahawks fans, collectors, or anyone who loves the game. Whether displayed as memorabilia or kept as a special collectible, this signed piece stands out.
Starting bid
Enjoy the full movie-going experience with this Pickford Film Center bundle! Perfect for film lovers, this package includes an annual membership, two free movie passes, and two free popcorns everything you need for the perfect night out.
Located in the heart of Bellingham, Pickford Film Center is known for showcasing independent films, community events, and unforgettable cinematic experiences.
This bundle includes:
Total value: $100
Starting bid
Experience the best of Whatcom County with this beautifully curated Farmer’s Market Gift Basket, generously donated by Lilac Listings. This collection brings together high-quality, locally made goods and artisan favorites. Perfect for anyone who loves supporting local businesses.
This basket includes:
Thoughtfully assembled and full of local flavor, this basket is perfect for food lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates meaningful, locally sourced products.
Total value: $100+
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night out at one of Bellingham’s most iconic venues with this Mount Baker Theatre experience.
This package includes two tickets in Section A or Section B to an MBT Presents main stage show giving you access to incredible live performances including music, comedy, theater, and more.
Whether it’s a date night, a night out with a friend, or a gift for someone who loves the arts, this experience delivers lasting memories in a beautiful historic setting.
Details:
Total value: $125
Bid high, enjoy an incredible night of live entertainment, and support a meaningful cause.
Starting bid
Step up to the plate with this Bellingham Bells Game Day Package. Perfect for a fun and affordable outing with family or friends!
This package includes a 4-pack General Admission punch card and a $25 Bellingham Bells gift card, giving you everything you need to enjoy America’s favorite pastime right here in Bellingham.
Catch the energy of a live baseball game, grab your favorite ballpark snacks, and create lasting summer memories.
This package includes:
Total value: $80
Perfect for:
Starting bid
Level up your game night with this $100 gift card to Aegis Games, Bellingham’s go-to destination for tabletop gaming!
Whether you're into board games, card games, RPGs, miniatures, or collectibles, Aegis Games offers an incredible selection for players of all levels—from beginners to seasoned gamers.
Use this gift card to explore new games, build your collection, or connect with the vibrant local gaming community.
Perfect for:
Details:
Total value: $100
Starting bid
Bring home the taste of truly local, responsibly raised food with this $100 gift certificate to Fair Cow’s Path Farm.
Known for their commitment to quality and sustainability, Fair Cow’s Path Farm offers grass-fed beef and pastured pork, raised humanely and with care right here in the Pacific Northwest. This is your chance to support a local farm while enjoying nutrient-rich, flavorful products you can feel good about serving your family.
Why this is special:
Whether you're stocking your freezer, exploring farm-direct meat for the first time, or gifting a food lover, this is a meaningful and delicious experience.
Total value: $100
Bid high, support local farmers, and invest in real food grown the right way.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!