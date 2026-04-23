Growing Veterans' Silent Auction II

Add a meaningful and beautifully crafted piece to your home with this handmade American flag quilt. Featuring a flowing flag design and detailed stitching, this quilt captures both craftsmanship and patriotism in one striking piece.





Perfect as a throw blanket, wall hanging, or seasonal décor, it brings warmth and character to any space whether displayed year-round or during holidays like Memorial Day and the 4th of July.





Each stitch reflects care and artistry, making this not just a quilt, but a piece of Americana that tells a story of pride and resilience.





Bid with purpose and take home a piece that honors both country and community.