Growl of the Pound (3rd Quarter)

Hosted by
About this event
Stamping Fee is regulated by Kennel as 1 big bone. This is how they track attendance at Growls.
We are collecting 3 big bones per dogs as a donation to the Children's Hospital. If you would like to give additional bones to the Children's Hospital Fund just add more tickets.
If you can't get Dog Food we can get it for you. However, we need this to be in no later than the Wednesday before the growl so that we have time to get it before the growl.
Just let us know if you will be attending lunch so we can get a headcount for the restaurant. Everyone purchases their own lunch.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!