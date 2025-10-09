Growl of the Pound (4th Quarter)

Hosted by
About this event
Stamping Fee is regulated by Kennel as 1 big bone. This is how they track attendance at Growls.
We are collecting 3 big bones per dogs as a donation to the Children's Hospital.
Voluntary but all proceeds will go to the Children's Hospital in the name of Choctaw Hounds 261.
If you can't get Dog Food we can get it for you. However, we need this to be in no later than the Wednesday before the growl so that we have time to get it before the growl.
