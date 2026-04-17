Electronic Attack Ball 2026

About this event
Celebrate Electronic Attack with an evening of dinner and dancing. Come enjoy a night full of tradition, camaraderie, and fun at the Base Wash Rack. Ticket includes entry, buffet meal, and professional photography from the event.
Theme: SAFARI 🦒🦓🐅
Uniform:
-O3 and Below: Service Dress White (Chokers) with Miniature Medals (or service equivalent), Dinner Dress White Optional
-O4 and Above: Dinner Dress White (Jacket) with Miniature Medals
-Civilian: Black Tie
1645: Gate Opens
1700: Cocktails Hour Begins
1800: Buffet Dinner Begins
1830: Awards Presentation
Dancing and Celebration to Follow
2130-2300: Shuttle Service to Oak Harbor and Anacortes (Coupeville and Mt Vernon available with 2 week prior notice to EA Week Coordinators)
BASE ACCESS AND SECURITY DETAILS
If you or your guest are non-credentialed (i.e. do not have a CAC), please ensure that you have submitted a Base Access Form (SECNAV 5512) and your Full Name, Date of Birth, ID #, and Citizenship to your designated command representative or [email protected]. Foreign Nationals have additional requirements. Please reference here for additional details: https://electronicattackweek.org/base-access/
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