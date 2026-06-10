Santa Claus on a paddleboard with a pug and presents is in the foreground, while a tropical ocean and palm fronds are in the background.
Grass Roots Rescue

Hosted by

Grass Roots Rescue

About this event

GRR Raffle July 26

12x10 Gazebo (1 chance) item
12x10 Gazebo (1 chance)
$10

50 Spots

12'x10' Outdoor Gazebo Metal Frame Canopy with Double Roofs, Mosquito Netting and Privacy Screen

6-Piece Patio Furniture Set (1 chance) item
6-Piece Patio Furniture Set (1 chance)
$11

50 Spots

6-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set, Space-Saving Design with Ottomans and Coffee Table

Raised Garden Beds (1 chance) item
Raised Garden Beds (1 chance)
$6

50 Spots

3 in 1 Galvanized Raised Garden Beds with 87" H Arch Trellis

$200 Barnes & Noble Gift Card (1 chance) item
$200 Barnes & Noble Gift Card (1 chance)
$8

50 Spots

$400 Tattoo Gift Certificate (1 chance) item
$400 Tattoo Gift Certificate (1 chance)
$12

50 Spots

To shop of your choice

Hammock Camping Chair (1 chance) item
Hammock Camping Chair (1 chance)
$7

50 Spots

Swinging hammock camping chair with adjustable canopy

$250 Target Gift Card (1 chance) item
$250 Target Gift Card (1 chance)
$9

50 Spots

Outdoor Patio Rug (1 chance) item
Outdoor Patio Rug (1 chance)
$5

50 Spots

8x10 waterproof outdoor rug

Ninja Indoor Grill & Airfryer (1 chance) item
Ninja Indoor Grill & Airfryer (1 chance)
$10

50 Spots

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer 6-in-1 Grill, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate & Crisp

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!