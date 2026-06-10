GRR Raffle July 26

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50 Spots
12'x10' Outdoor Gazebo Metal Frame Canopy with Double Roofs, Mosquito Netting and Privacy Screen
50 Spots
6-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set, Space-Saving Design with Ottomans and Coffee Table
50 Spots
3 in 1 Galvanized Raised Garden Beds with 87" H Arch Trellis
50 Spots
50 Spots
To shop of your choice
50 Spots
Swinging hammock camping chair with adjustable canopy
50 Spots
50 Spots
8x10 waterproof outdoor rug
50 Spots
Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer 6-in-1 Grill, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate & Crisp
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