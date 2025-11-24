Golden Retriever Rescue Of Michigan

Hosted by

Golden Retriever Rescue Of Michigan

About this event

Sales closed

GRRoM BLACK FRIDAY Auction

Brighton "London Groove" Pendant-Retail $68 item
Brighton "London Groove" Pendant-Retail $68 item
Brighton "London Groove" Pendant-Retail $68
$17

Starting bid

LOCATION: Davison Area

Retail $68 - NWT


Part of Brighton’s London Groove collection inspired by 1960s “Swinging London” fashion

Finish: Silver‑plated with fine quality crystals set into/around the pendant.  Necklace Length: Adjustable from 16″ to 18″

Pendant Drop: Approximately 1 ¾ inches

Closure: Lobster‐claw clasp

Brighton "Meridian Black Onyx Bead" Necklace-Retail $168 item
Brighton "Meridian Black Onyx Bead" Necklace-Retail $168 item
Brighton "Meridian Black Onyx Bead" Necklace-Retail $168 item
Brighton "Meridian Black Onyx Bead" Necklace-Retail $168
$42

Starting bid

LOCATION: Davison Area

Retail $168 - NWT


A mix of dark onyx beads with high quality crystals making a dressy but grounded piece. Onyx beads and fine-quality crystal beads give a dark/opaque and sparkle contrast.  The silver-plated adjustable snake-chain 16” – 18” adds a smooth sleek look. Lobster claw clasp.

Brighton "Spectrum Loop" Necklace - Retail $68 item
Brighton "Spectrum Loop" Necklace - Retail $68 item
Brighton "Spectrum Loop" Necklace - Retail $68
$17

Starting bid

LOCATION: Davison Area

Retail $68 - NWT


The Spectrum Loop Necklace features a “bold loop silhouette with a spectrum of radiant channel-set crystals” that create a modern look.

It has a silver-plated finish. Chain length: about 17″-19″ adjustable. Pendant drop: approx. 1 ¾″.

Closure: lobster-claw clasp.

Brighton "Sonora" Necklace - Retail $88 item
Brighton "Sonora" Necklace - Retail $88 item
Brighton "Sonora" Necklace - Retail $88
$22

Starting bid

LOCATION: Davison

Retail $88 - NWT


The piece belongs to the “Sonora” collection by Brighton, inspired by “handmade authentic Mexican pieces. Features silver-plated finish, lobster claw closure, adjustable length 18″–20″).

Brighton "Meridian Adagio" Necklace - Retail $92 item
Brighton "Meridian Adagio" Necklace - Retail $92 item
Brighton "Meridian Adagio" Necklace - Retail $92
$23

Starting bid

LOCATION: Davison

Retail $92 - NWT


Open teardrop-shaped pendant, with exquisite roping details and hand-set fine quality crystals cap the pendant. Snake-style adjustable chain 16"-18" with lobster claw clasp.

Brighton "Ferrara" Loop Earrings - Retail $58 item
Brighton "Ferrara" Loop Earrings - Retail $58 item
Brighton "Ferrara" Loop Earrings - Retail $58
$14

Starting bid

LOCATION: Davison

Retail $58 NWT


The Ferrara collection, designed by Carmen Radulescu-Devine, is known for its elegant and timeless pieces.

Silver-plated metal with a protective lacquer to resist tarnishing.

Closure: Post with flat disc back.

Dimensions: Approximately 1¼ inches in drop length.

Brighton "Meridian & Pearl" Necklace - Retail $88 item
Brighton "Meridian & Pearl" Necklace - Retail $88 item
Brighton "Meridian & Pearl" Necklace - Retail $88
$22

Starting bid

LOCATION: Davison Area

Retail $88 - NWT


This pendant features a glass pearl center piece, surrounded or accented by fine quality hand-set crystals (Austrian/Swarovski crystals) with roping/metalwork.

This piece is silver-plated and uses a lobster‐claw clasp. chain - length16″-18″

Pendant drop is about 1 3/4″.

Brighton "Meridian Adagio" Pearl Earrings - Retail $68 item
Brighton "Meridian Adagio" Pearl Earrings - Retail $68 item
Brighton "Meridian Adagio" Pearl Earrings - Retail $68
$17

Starting bid

LOCATION: Davison

Retail $68 - NWT


These Meridian Adagio pearl post earrings feature a circular “rope-twist” design in silver-plated finish, topped with a barrel of hand-set crystals, and finished with a white crystal (imitation pearl) dangling beneath.

Design gives a classic-meets-modern look with texture

Width: ~ ¾″ (3/4").

Drop: ~ 1″.

Brighton "Fletcher" Interlock Handbag - Retail $425 item
Brighton "Fletcher" Interlock Handbag - Retail $425 item
Brighton "Fletcher" Interlock Handbag - Retail $425 item
Brighton "Fletcher" Interlock Handbag - Retail $425
$105

Starting bid

LOCATION: Davison

Retail $425 - NWT


This bag blends handcrafted artisan detailing with hobo styling — making it both stylish and functional. Fine pebbled leather with artisan hand-woven herringbone-style lacing along the front panel. Roomy hobo silhouette with a center zip pocket inside, dual straps for flexibility, plus a large back exterior pocket for easy access.

Approx. 10″ W × 7½″ H × 2¾″ D, weight about 1.413 lbs, strap drop adjustable ~17″-31″.

Zip-top closure, interior lining cotton, exterior leather material.

One exterior pocket on back.

Michael Kors "Jet Set" Logo Pocket Tote - Retail $315 item
Michael Kors "Jet Set" Logo Pocket Tote - Retail $315 item
Michael Kors "Jet Set" Logo Pocket Tote - Retail $315 item
Michael Kors "Jet Set" Logo Pocket Tote - Retail $315
$78

Starting bid

LOCATION: Davison Area

Retail: $315 - NWOT


Color: Vanilla

Tote bag, shoulder-carry design.

Logo-print coated canvas (89.4 % coated canvas / 9.6 % polyester / 1% polyurethane) with gold-tone hardware

Dimensions: 14.5″ W × 10.25″ H × 6.75″ D.

Handle drop (strap length to shoulder): approximately 10.75″.

Exterior details: 2 front slip pockets for items like phone, card case, umbrella.

Interior details: back zip pocket + 2 front slip pockets. Closure: Top zip fastening.

Brighton Jazz Blk Leather Med Flap Crossbody Bag - $450 item
Brighton Jazz Blk Leather Med Flap Crossbody Bag - $450 item
Brighton Jazz Blk Leather Med Flap Crossbody Bag - $450 item
Brighton Jazz Blk Leather Med Flap Crossbody Bag - $450
$110

Starting bid

LOCATION: Davison

Retail $450 - NWT


If you like a flap bag with an edge (hardware + studs), and want something versatile that can go from day to evening — this bag is a strong pick. Especially if you appreciate leather and design detail.

Width: 10 1/2″

Height: 6 1/2"

Depth: 3″

Weight: 2.68 lbs

Strap: 16″ – 29″ Adjustable

Top Closure: Flap w/magnetic snap

Interior Pockets: 5

Exterior Material: Leather

Interior Lining: Polyester

Credit Card Slots: 2

Exterior Pockets: 1

Features: Keyholder

"Steam Punk" Edison Table Lamp - Retail $140 item
"Steam Punk" Edison Table Lamp - Retail $140 item
"Steam Punk" Edison Table Lamp - Retail $140
$40

Starting bid

LOCATION: Plymouth Area

Retail $140


"Steam Punk" Edison table lamp - great for nightstand, hallway or entryway.

FEATURES:

12" x 12"  

40 Watt Edison Bulb

6’ fabric cord.  

“Water Lily” cage shade opens or closes. 

 All pipe is cleaned and sealed, so it will not rust.  

4” base has a felt pad to protect surfaces. 

✨Generously donated by Edison Pipe Lights, LLC.  

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!