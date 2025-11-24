GRRoM BLACK FRIDAY Auction

LOCATION: Davison

Retail $68 - NWT





These Meridian Adagio pearl post earrings feature a circular “rope-twist” design in silver-plated finish, topped with a barrel of hand-set crystals, and finished with a white crystal (imitation pearl) dangling beneath.

Design gives a classic-meets-modern look with texture

Width: ~ ¾″ (3/4").

Drop: ~ 1″.