GRRoM BLACK FRIDAY Auction

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Starting bid
LOCATION: Davison Area
Retail $68 - NWT
Part of Brighton’s London Groove collection inspired by 1960s “Swinging London” fashion
Finish: Silver‑plated with fine quality crystals set into/around the pendant. Necklace Length: Adjustable from 16″ to 18″
Pendant Drop: Approximately 1 ¾ inches
Closure: Lobster‐claw clasp
Starting bid
LOCATION: Davison Area
Retail $168 - NWT
A mix of dark onyx beads with high quality crystals making a dressy but grounded piece. Onyx beads and fine-quality crystal beads give a dark/opaque and sparkle contrast. The silver-plated adjustable snake-chain 16” – 18” adds a smooth sleek look. Lobster claw clasp.
Starting bid
LOCATION: Davison Area
Retail $68 - NWT
The Spectrum Loop Necklace features a “bold loop silhouette with a spectrum of radiant channel-set crystals” that create a modern look.
It has a silver-plated finish. Chain length: about 17″-19″ adjustable. Pendant drop: approx. 1 ¾″.
Closure: lobster-claw clasp.
Starting bid
LOCATION: Davison
Retail $88 - NWT
The piece belongs to the “Sonora” collection by Brighton, inspired by “handmade authentic Mexican pieces. Features silver-plated finish, lobster claw closure, adjustable length 18″–20″).
Starting bid
LOCATION: Davison
Retail $92 - NWT
Open teardrop-shaped pendant, with exquisite roping details and hand-set fine quality crystals cap the pendant. Snake-style adjustable chain 16"-18" with lobster claw clasp.
Starting bid
LOCATION: Davison
Retail $58 NWT
The Ferrara collection, designed by Carmen Radulescu-Devine, is known for its elegant and timeless pieces.
Silver-plated metal with a protective lacquer to resist tarnishing.
Closure: Post with flat disc back.
Dimensions: Approximately 1¼ inches in drop length.
Starting bid
LOCATION: Davison Area
Retail $88 - NWT
This pendant features a glass pearl center piece, surrounded or accented by fine quality hand-set crystals (Austrian/Swarovski crystals) with roping/metalwork.
This piece is silver-plated and uses a lobster‐claw clasp. chain - length16″-18″
Pendant drop is about 1 3/4″.
Starting bid
LOCATION: Davison
Retail $68 - NWT
These Meridian Adagio pearl post earrings feature a circular “rope-twist” design in silver-plated finish, topped with a barrel of hand-set crystals, and finished with a white crystal (imitation pearl) dangling beneath.
Design gives a classic-meets-modern look with texture
Width: ~ ¾″ (3/4").
Drop: ~ 1″.
Starting bid
LOCATION: Davison
Retail $425 - NWT
This bag blends handcrafted artisan detailing with hobo styling — making it both stylish and functional. Fine pebbled leather with artisan hand-woven herringbone-style lacing along the front panel. Roomy hobo silhouette with a center zip pocket inside, dual straps for flexibility, plus a large back exterior pocket for easy access.
Approx. 10″ W × 7½″ H × 2¾″ D, weight about 1.413 lbs, strap drop adjustable ~17″-31″.
Zip-top closure, interior lining cotton, exterior leather material.
One exterior pocket on back.
Starting bid
LOCATION: Davison Area
Retail: $315 - NWOT
Color: Vanilla
Tote bag, shoulder-carry design.
Logo-print coated canvas (89.4 % coated canvas / 9.6 % polyester / 1% polyurethane) with gold-tone hardware
Dimensions: 14.5″ W × 10.25″ H × 6.75″ D.
Handle drop (strap length to shoulder): approximately 10.75″.
Exterior details: 2 front slip pockets for items like phone, card case, umbrella.
Interior details: back zip pocket + 2 front slip pockets. Closure: Top zip fastening.
Starting bid
LOCATION: Davison
Retail $450 - NWT
If you like a flap bag with an edge (hardware + studs), and want something versatile that can go from day to evening — this bag is a strong pick. Especially if you appreciate leather and design detail.
Width: 10 1/2″
Height: 6 1/2"
Depth: 3″
Weight: 2.68 lbs
Strap: 16″ – 29″ Adjustable
Top Closure: Flap w/magnetic snap
Interior Pockets: 5
Exterior Material: Leather
Interior Lining: Polyester
Credit Card Slots: 2
Exterior Pockets: 1
Features: Keyholder
Starting bid
LOCATION: Plymouth Area
Retail $140
"Steam Punk" Edison table lamp - great for nightstand, hallway or entryway.
FEATURES:
12" x 12"
40 Watt Edison Bulb
6’ fabric cord.
“Water Lily” cage shade opens or closes.
All pipe is cleaned and sealed, so it will not rust.
4” base has a felt pad to protect surfaces.
✨Generously donated by Edison Pipe Lights, LLC.
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