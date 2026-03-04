Grtitude Merch for a Mission

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This women's oversized boxy t-shirt brings ample comfort and a laidback style that feels right at home in any occasion. With its 100% ring-spun cotton fabric, it feels soft, while the boxy fit with the slightly cropped, seamless body adds that signature oversized look. Comfort Colors is a proud member of the US Cotton Trust protocol which means this shirt is made with ethically and sustainably sourced cotton while the OEKO TEX-certified dyes mean all your prints come alive with eco-friendly, vibrant colors that last and are salt-free.
.: 100% ring-spun US cotton
.: Heavy fabric (6.1 oz/yd² (206.8 g/m²))
.: Boxy fit
.: Sewn-in twill label
.: NB! Shade variations are inherent in the pigment dye process
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