Grtitude Merch for a Mission

This women's oversized boxy t-shirt brings ample comfort and a laidback style that feels right at home in any occasion. With its 100% ring-spun cotton fabric, it feels soft, while the boxy fit with the slightly cropped, seamless body adds that signature oversized look. Comfort Colors is a proud member of the US Cotton Trust protocol which means this shirt is made with ethically and sustainably sourced cotton while the OEKO TEX-certified dyes mean all your prints come alive with eco-friendly, vibrant colors that last and are salt-free.

.: 100% ring-spun US cotton

.: Heavy fabric (6.1 oz/yd² (206.8 g/m²))

.: Boxy fit

.: Sewn-in twill label

.: NB! Shade variations are inherent in the pigment dye process