Hosted by

Grundy Eunoia Wellness Center Nfp

About this event

Sales closed

Grundy Eunoia Wellness Center Online Auction

Pick-up location

606 Depot St, Mazon, IL 60444, USA

Chicago Blackhawks Penthouse Suite item
Chicago Blackhawks Penthouse Suite item
Chicago Blackhawks Penthouse Suite item
Chicago Blackhawks Penthouse Suite
$1,000

Starting bid

🏒 Chicago Blackhawks Penthouse Suite Experience! 🏒 Get ready for an unforgettable night of hockey with this exclusive Chicago Blackhawks Penthouse Suite package! 🏆🔥 Package Includes: 🎟 12 Suite Tickets – Enjoy the game in luxury and comfort with the best seats in the house! 🚗 4 Parking Passes – Skip the hassle and park with ease. 🍽 Premium Experience – A private suite offers the ultimate game-day atmosphere with exceptional views, exclusive amenities, and VIP treatment! Whether you’re treating clients, celebrating with friends, or making family memories, this elite experience is a must-have for any hockey fan! 📢 Don’t miss your chance to win this epic package while supporting Grundy Eunoia Wellness Center! 💰 Start bidding now & score big! 🏒💙
Chicago Bulls Penthouse Suite item
Chicago Bulls Penthouse Suite item
Chicago Bulls Penthouse Suite item
Chicago Bulls Penthouse Suite
$1,000

Starting bid

🏀 Chicago Bulls Penthouse Suite Experience! 🏀 Get ready to witness NBA action like never before with this exclusive Chicago Bulls Penthouse Suite package! 🏆🔥 Package Includes: 🎟 12 Suite Tickets – Watch the Bulls dominate from the ultimate VIP setting with premium views! 🚗 4 Parking Passes – Arrive stress-free with convenient parking included. 🎉 Luxury Suite Amenities – Enjoy a private, high-end experience with spacious seating, exclusive perks, and an unbeatable atmosphere! Perfect for entertaining clients, celebrating with friends, or making unforgettable memories with family! 📢 Don’t miss this slam-dunk opportunity—place your bid and support Grundy Eunoia Wellness Center! 💰 Start bidding now & experience Bulls basketball in style! 🏀💙

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!