GS30: Operation Gothic Serpent 30th Anniversary Cigars

BELICOSO Thirty years ago (1993), our nation’s armed forces felt the impact of a mission that would change history – Operation Gothic Serpent: Battle of Mogadishu. We pay tribute with this cigar, a complex, robust, and delicious blend with notes of nutmeg zest, earthiness, and cocoa undertones.

BELICOSO Thirty years ago (1993), our nation’s armed forces felt the impact of a mission that would change history – Operation Gothic Serpent: Battle of Mogadishu. We pay tribute with this cigar, a complex, robust, and delicious blend with notes of nutmeg zest, earthiness, and cocoa undertones.

More details...