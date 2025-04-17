GSA First Global Millets Conclave 2025

Best suited for companies looking for visibility and a voice at the event. This registration includes:
1. One scheduled speaking opportunity to present or promote your brand, product, or research.
2. All General Registration privileges for the representative.
3. A 2x2 meter booth space in a prime location.
4. Complimentary lunch for both days
5. Full access to all Expo activities
An excellent option for thought leaders, innovators, and established businesses aiming to make a significant impact.
Designed for businesses and organisations that want a presence at the Expo without a speaking slot. If you can't attend the Expo, you can send your products to display at the Expo for global promotion. This includes:
1. All General Registration privileges for the representative
2. A dedicated 2x2 meter booth space for product display and engagement
3. Complimentary lunch for both days
4. Access to all Expo sessions and networking opportunities
Great for emerging brands and small businesses seeking exposure and direct interaction with attendees.
As a $5,000 Sponsor, your brand will enjoy premium visibility and recognition at the prestigious Global Sorghum & Millets Expo. Benefits include prominent logo placement on all event materials, dedicated mentions in media promotions, complimentary exhibition space, and exclusive networking opportunities with industry leaders, policymakers, and international delegates. This sponsorship level showcases your commitment to sustainable agriculture, health, and nutrition while positioning your organization as a key partner in promoting the global millet movement.
Ideal for attendees interested in networking, learning, and exploring innovations in the sorghum and millets industry. This registration includes:
1. Full access to the Expo on both days
2. Entry to all exhibitor booths
3. Participation in panel discussions and keynote sessions
4. Complimentary lunch on both days
Perfect for industry professionals, researchers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts looking to stay informed and connected.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing