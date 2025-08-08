GSA Global Millets Conclave 2025

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About this event
Ideal for attendees interested in networking, learning, and exploring innovations in the sorghum and millets industry. This registration includes:
1. Full access to the Expo on both days
2. Entry to all exhibitor booths
3. Participation in panel discussions and keynote sessions
4. Complimentary lunch on both days
Perfect for industry professionals, researchers, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts looking to stay informed and connected.
Students need to present the official ID. Student can have Full access to attend the Panel discussions and entry to Exhibit booths and can see the display products. Ideal for attendees interested in networking, learning, and exploring innovations in the sorghum and millets industry.
As a $5,000 Sponsor, your brand will enjoy premium visibility and recognition at the prestigious Global Sorghum & Millets Expo. Benefits include prominent logo placement on all event materials, dedicated mentions in media promotions, complimentary exhibition space, and exclusive networking opportunities with industry leaders, policymakers, and international delegates. This sponsorship level showcases your commitment to sustainable agriculture, health, and nutrition while positioning your organization as a key partner in promoting the global millet movement.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!