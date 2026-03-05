Voices for Georgia's Children

Hosted by

Voices for Georgia's Children

About this event

Summer Spark: Igniting the Impact

7035 Houston Rd

Macon, GA 31216, USA

General Admission
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Small T-Shirt
$20

Small, Maroon, Youth Development is Good Work T-Shirt

Medium T-Shirt
$20

Medium, Maroon, Youth Development is Good Work T-Shirt

Large T-Shirt
$20

Large, Maroon, Youth Development is Good Work T-Shirt

X-Large T-Shirt
$20

X Large, Maroon, Youth Development is Good Work T-Shirt

2X-Large T-Shirt (Copy)
$20

2X Large, Maroon, Youth Development is Good Work T-Shirt

3X-Large T-Shirt
$20

3X Large, Maroon, Youth Development is Good Work T-Shirt

Add a donation for Voices for Georgia's Children

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!