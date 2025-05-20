GSB 50 - GUJARATI DAYRO

This VIP ticket includes: 1. Exclusive VIP seating with the best views of the stage 2. Priority entry to the event for a seamless experience 3. Delicious Indian dinner served before the program (5:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

This VIP ticket includes: 1. Exclusive VIP seating with the best views of the stage 2. Priority entry to the event for a seamless experience 3. Delicious Indian dinner served before the program (5:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

More details...