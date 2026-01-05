Green Sea Floyds Elementary PTO

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Green Sea Floyds Elementary PTO

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GSFE $20 Classroom Valentine Grams 2026

I’ve Got Your Back (with Trojan keychain) item
I’ve Got Your Back (with Trojan keychain)
$20

Each classmate receives a ”I’ve Got Your Back” gram with a Trojan keychain. Please provide student name so we may include who grams are from.

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You’ve Got Flair (with Trojan keychain) item
You’ve Got Flair (with Trojan keychain)
$20

Each classmate receives a ”You’ve Got Flair” gram with a Trojan keychain. Please provide student name so we may include who grams are from.

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BLUE You Croc My World (w/ Trojan croc charm) item
BLUE You Croc My World (w/ Trojan croc charm)
$20

Each classmate receives a BLUE ”You Croc My World” gram with a Trojan croc charm (mix of Trojan head and Mascot charms). Please provide student name so we may include who grams are from.

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PINK You Croc My World (w/Trojan croc charm) item
PINK You Croc My World (w/Trojan croc charm)
$20

Each classmate receives a PINK ”You Croc My World” gram with a Trojan croc charm (mix of Trojan head and Mascot charms). Please provide student name so we may include who grams are from.

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Ex-Straw Awesome (with Trojan slide) item
Ex-Straw Awesome (with Trojan slide)
$20

Each classmate receives a ”Ex-Straw Awesome” gram with a custom Trojan glow in the dark straw slide topper (works with pencils as well). Topper will be a mix of Trojan head and interlocking GSF logo. Please provide student name so we may include who grams are from.

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Totally Stuck on You (w/Trojan temporary tattoo) item
Totally Stuck on You (w/Trojan temporary tattoo)
$20

Each classmate receives a ”Totally Stuck on You” gram with a custom Trojan temporary tattoo. Please provide student name so we may include who grams are from.

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I’m A Sucker for You (w/ heart shaped sucker) item
I’m A Sucker for You (w/ heart shaped sucker)
$20

Each classmate receives a ”I’m A Sucker for You” gram with a heart shaped sucker. Please provide student name so we may include who grams are from.

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Swim in Same School (goldfish crackers) item
Swim in Same School (goldfish crackers)
$20

Each classmate receives a ”I’m So Happy We Swim in the Same School” gram with bag of goldfish crackers. Please provide student name so we may include who grams are from.

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Happy You Popped in My Life (w/popcorn) item
Happy You Popped in My Life (w/popcorn)
$20

Each classmate receives a ”I’m So Happy You Popped Into My Life” gram with pack of microwave popcorn. Please provide student name so we may include who grams are from.

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