GSM Gala Silent Auction 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
iCAMP’s STEAM camp program has the familiar format and feel of summer camp but is designed to genuinely teach campers. Each day, campers rotate between workshops led by teachers who are specialists in their topics. Throughout the week campers build upon what they learn each day to build increasingly more sophisticated projects. Of course, it is summer, so we take trips to the park each day to learn about nature, get some fresh air, and play summer camp games!
Ages 3-13
NYC locations (Fidi, UWS, UES, West Village)
well as in The Hamptons (Bridgerton)
Value: $788
https://icamp.com/nyc-summer-camp/
Starting bid
This is a rare opportunity to experience Barcelona the way locals do—by staying in a spectacular 280 m² (approx. 3,000 sq ft) historic apartment in the heart of the city.
Set in a vibrant, authentic neighborhood with a W‑Village / Tribeca vibe in the city center of Eixample, the apartment is perfectly located:
10‑minute bus ride to the beach
5‑minute walk to the Gothic Quarter
5-minute walk to placa Catalunya
10 minutes to Sagrada Familia and major attractions
The residence was once home to the former German Consul and blends historic charm with modern comfort:
5 bedrooms | 3.5 bathrooms (comfortably sleeps 9 people)
Small balcony
4‑meter (13‑ft) ceilings
Original Barcelona tiled floors
Stained‑glass windows
Heating and air conditioning throughout
High speed internet and work stations available for use
3 times / week cleaning services included
It’s an ideal home base for families or friends looking to explore Barcelona’s culture, food, history, and seaside—all while enjoying the space and elegance of a truly unique apartment. You can use our beach equipment, bike, scooters, toys (we have a play station!).
Value: $7000
Availability (by mutual agreement):
December 2026 - January 2027
Easter 2027 (a spectacular experience in Barcelona!)
August 2027
Whether it’s wandering medieval streets, enjoying tapas late into the evening, or spending the day at the beach, this stay offers an unforgettable Barcelona experience.
Donated by Irina and Paolo
Starting bid
Tired of the same dinner parties and idle chatter? Love laughing and partying with friends? Living Room Laughs brings some of New York City’s funniest stand-up comedians into your home. Add excitement to any birthday, anniversary or other social event. This one hour custom show features four comedians handpicked to match your guest list. You provide the guests, food and venue. We provide the laughs with comedians from HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix and more.
Value: $2500
-A STANDARD GRATUITY ( $500) is paid by the host after the show
-The gratuity is SEPARATE from the auction purchase.
-Shows are Sunday - Thursday on a mutually agreed date.
-The show's location must be in Manhattan
Restrictions:
- 45–60 minute professionally curated stand-up show.
— Designed for up to 40 seated guests.
— May be hosted in a home or a private room within a bar, restaurant, hotel, or residential building (no
additional fee).
— Corporate events and nonprofit fundraisers may be accommodated for an additional fee.
— The host is responsible for providing sufficient seating; all guests must be seated (no standing room).
— Event photos may be captured for marketing purposes.
— For first-time clients only.
— Expires one year from the auction date.
—Not available on major holidays
—The shows are designed for adults. Happy to keep it clean if you'd like, but it’s still adults-only — no kids in the audience.
—The party host provides a standard gratuity ($500) after the show. It is separate and not included in the
amount paid at the auction.
— Sunday–Thursday bookings on a mutually agreed upon date./div>
https://livingroomlaughs.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy a 60-minute yoga session for you and your friends led by GSM mom Alana Volk, a 500-hour certified teacher with over 12 years of experience.
Your class will be tailored to all levels and incorporates a balanced mix of movement, strength, and relaxation. You’ll leave feeling refreshed and recharged!
Value: $200
Donated by Alana Volk
Starting bid
Spend 5 incredible nights in the Eternal City of Rome, where you will soak in the art, history, culture, and beauty from every corner as you stroll through this remarkable city. You will stay in a charming apartment right in the heart of Rome, ideally positioned for discovering this incredible city. During your stay you will discover ancient Rome’s most iconic sites up close and in-depth, visiting the incredible Colosseum, Palatine Hill and Roman Forum in an unforgettable experience!
24 Months Window after Purchase
Value: $4800
Package includes:
5 night stay for up to 4 guests in a cosy 2 bedroom apartment located in the city center of Rome
Tour of the Colosseum, Roman Forum and Palatine with a private guide (duration 2.5 hr).
Entry tickets included
Final cleaning & Utilities
No Blackout Dates, bookings based on availabilty.
Concierge service to add extra activities during
the stay
https://www.hilltowntours.com/index.php
https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g187894-d19284462-Reviews-Hill_Town_Tours-Cortona_Province_of_Arezzo_Tuscany.html
Starting bid
Camp Wunderbar brings together epic memory-making summer camp fun with German-language immersion for the BEST. SUMMER. EVER!
For campers 4-10 years.
From 9am - 4pm
At GSM Preschool, 85 Warren Street
Value: $ 790
https://germanschoolnyc.com/summer-camp/
Week 1
June 29 – July 3
Soccer & Fairy Tales
Week 2
July 6 – 10
Art Week
Week 3
July 13 – 17
Carnival Week
August 24 – 28
Art Week
Starting bid
Enjoy a one night stay in junior suite + breakfast at the Warren Street Hotel in Tribeca.
Value: $1500
https://www.firmdalehotels.com/hotels/new-york/warren-street-hotel/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Prime Academics is a team of specialized tutors based in New York City offering comprehensive, concierge-style tutoring, counseling, and academic coaching to students around the world.
This package includes an introductory consultation with Prime's founder and four hours of personalized one-on-one tutoring from a Prime Academics tutor thoughtfully matched to the student's unique needs and goals.
Value: $1400
Starting bid
Accompanied golf experience for 3 at
Long Island's newest and most exclusive golf experience.
Value: $2000
https://thehillsdiscovery.com/experiences
Donated by John
Starting bid
A necklace that evokes the beauty of nature, this rhodium plated design features an all-around strand of delicate flowers, each made with a crystal center and petals adorned in glittering pavé.
Material: Crystals, Rhodium plated
Value: $350
https://www.swarovski.com/en-US/p-M5749179/Ariana-Grande-x-Swarovski-necklace-Round-cut-Flower-White-Rhodium-plated/?variantID=5749179
Starting bid
Go for all-around radiance with this vivid version of the Una Angelic necklace. Combining vibrant blue crystals and shimmering pavé, the rhodium plated design will bring beauty to every moment. This timeless jewelry features an adjustable extender and is easy to mix and match with other pieces from the same family.
Value: $299
https://www.swarovski.com/en-US/p-M5733402/Una-Angelic-necklace-Round-cut-Blue-Rhodium-plated/?variantID=5733402
Starting bid
Get ready to shine in this alluring bracelet from the Una Angelic family. Crafted with an adjustable extender, the rhodium plated design is formed from a single row of round-cut crystals in a vibrant blue hue, offset by shimmering pavé. Wear yours with the matching necklace and expect heads to turn.
Value: $219
https://www.swarovski.com/en-US/p-M5733401/Una-Angelic-bracelet-Round-cut-Blue-Rhodium-plated/?variantID=5733401
Starting bid
Café Fleuri, led by Chef Eduard Frauneder, merges French refinement with New York energy in the heart of the Financial District. Drawing on years of Michelin-star experience, Chef Frauneder brings Southern French cuisine to Lower Manhattan with meticulous attention to detail. From the first aperitif to the final dessert course, every evening at our 109 Washington Street location unfolds slowly, sensually, and with precision.
Value: $400
Donated by Edi Frauneder
Starting bid
‘Seal Sailing to New York’ framed print by GSM mother Hailey von Rigal, printed on archival paper 13.5” x 10.7”
Value: $200
Winning bidder may choose frame color.
The item will ship directly to the winner.
Ships in 2 weeks
Donated by Hailey von Rigal
Starting bid
One week of theater fun with the amazing Galli theater NY, Warren Street, Tribeca. (German, English or Spanish).
Ages 4-10.
With theater games, movement, and warm-ups, they build confidence, expression, and teamwork. Each child chooses a role, slips into costume, and shines in a final performance for family and friends.
Our theater classes are designed to boost your child’s confidence and help them find their voice — nurturing the strong, expressive public speakers of tomorrow, all in a playful and creative way.
Value: $625
https://gallitheaternyc.com/german-theater-workshops/
https://gallitheaternyc.com/spanish-theater-workshops/
https://gallitheaternyc.com/english-theater-workshops/
Starting bid
Two Super Bowls. The man who beat the undefeated Patriots — twice. A fully authenticated signed jersey from one of the greatest Giants of all time. A collector's piece that belongs on a wall.
Value: $500-700
Donated by Marta Kuhn.
Starting bid
See THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at the legendary Studio 54. Hailed by critics, 9 Tony nominations.
Value: $500
Valid until June 21st. Some blackout dates.
Starting bid
Join Barbara’s Improv-Based Coaching Sessions and Workshops. Discover the Confidence and Clarity to Navigate Life’s Challenges and Achieve Your Goals.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Play 2 hours with coach Steph at a court in Brooklyn (Highland Park Tennis Court or Lincoln Terrace Park Tennis). All levels welcome. Coach Steph will provide pick up and drop off in a car, rackets, balls and a drink afterwards.
Value: $200
Donated by Steph Hutten
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