GSM Gala Silent Auction 2026

Tired of the same dinner parties and idle chatter? Love laughing and partying with friends? Living Room Laughs brings some of New York City’s funniest stand-up comedians into your home. Add excitement to any birthday, anniversary or other social event. This one hour custom show features four comedians handpicked to match your guest list. You provide the guests, food and venue. We provide the laughs with comedians from HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix and more.





Value: $2500







-A STANDARD GRATUITY ( $500) is paid by the host after the show

-The gratuity is SEPARATE from the auction purchase.

-Shows are Sunday - Thursday on a mutually agreed date.

-The show's location must be in Manhattan



Restrictions:



- 45–60 minute professionally curated stand-up show.

— Designed for up to 40 seated guests.

— May be hosted in a home or a private room within a bar, restaurant, hotel, or residential building (no

additional fee).

— Corporate events and nonprofit fundraisers may be accommodated for an additional fee.

— The host is responsible for providing sufficient seating; all guests must be seated (no standing room).

— Event photos may be captured for marketing purposes.

— For first-time clients only.

— Expires one year from the auction date.

—Not available on major holidays

—The shows are designed for adults. Happy to keep it clean if you'd like, but it’s still adults-only — no kids in the audience.

—The party host provides a standard gratuity ($500) after the show. It is separate and not included in the

amount paid at the auction.

— Sunday–Thursday bookings on a mutually agreed upon date./div>



https://livingroomlaughs.com/