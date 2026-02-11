GTV Almrausch 101. Stiftungsfest

About this event
Advance Entrance Ticket.
Day of ticket sales
Advance Entrance Ticket plus commemorative GTV Almrausch 100th Anniversary stein. To celebrate our 100th anniversary last year, we created 250 custom-designed steins. Each stein is handmade in Germany and proudly displays our unique 100th logo. We have a limited number of these steins still available!
Description: ½ Liter Salt Glazed Stein | Pewter Lid with Bavarian Crest | Hops-shaped Thumb Lift | 100th Logo in Traditional Blue | Stamped with “Handarbeit Salzglasur, Made in Germany” on the bottom |
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!