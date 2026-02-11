Gebirgstrachten Verein Almrausch

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Gebirgstrachten Verein Almrausch

About this event

GTV Almrausch 101. Stiftungsfest

9130 Academy Rd

Philadelphia, PA 19114, USA

Ticket Donation (Advance)
$15
Available until Apr 25

Advance Entrance Ticket.

Ticket Donation (Door)
$18

Day of ticket sales

Ticket Donation (Advance) w/Stein
$80

Advance Entrance Ticket plus commemorative GTV Almrausch 100th Anniversary stein. To celebrate our 100th anniversary last year, we created 250 custom-designed steins. Each stein is handmade in Germany and proudly displays our unique 100th logo. We have a limited number of these steins still available!


Description: ½ Liter Salt Glazed Stein | Pewter Lid with Bavarian Crest | Hops-shaped Thumb Lift | 100th Logo in Traditional Blue |  Stamped with “Handarbeit Salzglasur, Made in Germany” on the bottom |

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