GTV Almrausch 101. Stiftungsfest

Advance Entrance Ticket plus commemorative GTV Almrausch 100th Anniversary stein. To celebrate our 100th anniversary last year, we created 250 custom-designed steins. Each stein is handmade in Germany and proudly displays our unique 100th logo. We have a limited number of these steins still available!





Description: ½ Liter Salt Glazed Stein | Pewter Lid with Bavarian Crest | Hops-shaped Thumb Lift | 100th Logo in Traditional Blue | Stamped with “Handarbeit Salzglasur, Made in Germany” on the bottom |