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GTW Cares Inc.

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GTW Cares Inc.

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GTW Cares Inc.'s Silent Auction special (Grei's Booker Art)

D'Angelo $hit, Damn, Muth-FKER!! (2025) Painting item
D'Angelo $hit, Damn, Muth-FKER!! (2025) Painting item
D'Angelo $hit, Damn, Muth-FKER!! (2025) Painting item
D'Angelo $hit, Damn, Muth-FKER!! (2025) Painting
$500

Starting bid

Artistry comes with irony, depth, compassion, complexity, and sacrifice. It's a constant negotiation between what is felt and what is seen - a journey that demands vulnerability as much as vision. I listened. I watched. I learned. I felt. I created.


Inspo: It was a ll a dream (an American one) + Boy you talented than a Mutha-FKER + with "Rhythm" comes a whole lotta "Blues" + You can have my heart, but the FLOWERS are mine. #GRAVYMADEIT

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!