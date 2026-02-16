GTW Cares Inc.'s Silent Auction special (Grei's Booker Art)

Artistry comes with irony, depth, compassion, complexity, and sacrifice. It's a constant negotiation between what is felt and what is seen - a journey that demands vulnerability as much as vision. I listened. I watched. I learned. I felt. I created.





Inspo: It was a ll a dream (an American one) + Boy you talented than a Mutha-FKER + with "Rhythm" comes a whole lotta "Blues" + You can have my heart, but the FLOWERS are mine. #GRAVYMADEIT