Hosted by

Gamma-Upsilon Alumni Association

About this event

POSTPONED - GUAA Standup Comedy Show

2399 US-1

North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902, USA

Dinner & Comedy Show
$50

Dinner at Omega Diner at 4PM followed by the standup comedy show at the Regal Cinema(5 minutes away) at 7PM.

Comedy Show
$20

Standup comedy show at the Regal Cinema North Brunswick at 7PM.

Sponsor an Undergrad
Pay what you can

$20 grants an undergrad access to the comedy show

$50 grants an undergrad access to the dinner and a comedy show


Sponsors will receive a personal thank you email, or letter, from the undergrad who attends the event.

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