POSTPONED - GUAA Standup Comedy Show

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About this event
Dinner at Omega Diner at 4PM followed by the standup comedy show at the Regal Cinema(5 minutes away) at 7PM.
Standup comedy show at the Regal Cinema North Brunswick at 7PM.
$20 grants an undergrad access to the comedy show
$50 grants an undergrad access to the dinner and a comedy show
Sponsors will receive a personal thank you email, or letter, from the undergrad who attends the event.
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