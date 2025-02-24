Guadalajara Culture Trip 2025

Culture Trip Registration (for current Culture Club Members)
$300
Must be a Culture Club Member to join this trip. Visit our website for more details: www.biennialcultureclub.com
Must be a Culture Club Member to join this trip. Visit our website for more details: www.biennialcultureclub.com
Not a member yet? Trip Registration + Friend Membership
$550
Includes a Culture Club membership, allowing access to our weekly events, newsletter, and WhatsApp community.
Includes a Culture Club membership, allowing access to our weekly events, newsletter, and WhatsApp community.
Not a member yet? Trip Registration + Insider Membership
$1,000
Increase your impact! Includes a Culture Club membership, allowing access to our weekly events, newsletter, and WhatsApp community! As well as one Culture Trip Registration to Guadalajara, and one ticket to attend the Americas Leadership Luncheon, hosted annually in the fall.
Increase your impact! Includes a Culture Club membership, allowing access to our weekly events, newsletter, and WhatsApp community! As well as one Culture Trip Registration to Guadalajara, and one ticket to attend the Americas Leadership Luncheon, hosted annually in the fall.
Not a member yet? Trip Registration + Champion Membership
$2,500
Increase your impact! Includes a Culture Club membership, allowing access to our weekly events, newsletter, and WhatsApp community! As well as registrations for both Culture Trips: Guadalajara, fall 2025 // Guatemala, spring 2026 • One Biennial Culture Club Membership Scholarship for a young community member (valued at $1000 each) • Two tickets to attend the Americas Leadership Luncheon, hosted annually in the fall.
Increase your impact! Includes a Culture Club membership, allowing access to our weekly events, newsletter, and WhatsApp community! As well as registrations for both Culture Trips: Guadalajara, fall 2025 // Guatemala, spring 2026 • One Biennial Culture Club Membership Scholarship for a young community member (valued at $1000 each) • Two tickets to attend the Americas Leadership Luncheon, hosted annually in the fall.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!