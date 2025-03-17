Guadalupe Valley Young Marines Memberships 2025

Re-Registration will start August 1st. This is a re-commitment to the program and an annual fee of $75. $50 goes directly to headquarters for insurance, $25 will stay with the unit for updating ribbons, ribbon racks, and misc. needs. This is the only fee we collect to be members of the program.

