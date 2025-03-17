Guadalupe Valley Young Marines Memberships 2025

Re-Registration will start August 1st.
This is a re-commitment to the program and an annual fee of $75.
$50 goes directly to headquarters for insurance, $25 will stay with the unit for updating ribbons, ribbon racks, and misc. needs.
This is the only fee we collect to be members of the program.
Re-Registration will start August 1st.
This is a re-commitment to the program and an annual fee of $75.
$50 goes directly to headquarters for insurance, $25 will stay with the unit for updating ribbons, ribbon racks, and misc. needs.
This is the only fee we collect to be members of the program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!