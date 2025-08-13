Guardian Angels Gift Kyle Akin Memorial Fund

About this raffle

2025 Kyle Akin Memorial Outing Raffles & Games

Lotto Board Raffle
$10

$10 Per Ticket! Please show proof of buy to Volunteer to receive your card! $250 value!

Cooler Raffle
$10

$ 10 Per Ticket! Cooler and $100 Pineview Gift Card.

50/50 ONE Ticket
$5

1 50/50 Ticket for $5! Please show proof of purchase to the raffle Volunteer at clubhouse to receive your ticket!

50/50 THREE Tickets
$10

3 50/50 Tickets for $10! Please show proof of purchase to the raffle Volunteer at clubhouse to receive your tickets!

50/50 TWENTY Tickets
$20

20 50/50 Tickets for $20! Please show proof of purchase to the raffle Volunteer at clubhouse to receive your tickets!

Spin The Wheel
$5

$5 Per Spin! Whatever you land on is what you get! Good Luck Spinning!

PLINKO
$5

$5 Per Coin! Whatever you land on is what you get! Pay another $5 to try again if you would like!


"Forget the car, take the MONEY!"

Roll & Reload
$5

$5 to roll the dice!


3 dice to reach the highest number of the day! BONUS: You get a shot for your play!

