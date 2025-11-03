Guardian Brothers - IDF Veterans Week of Healing in Bergen County

Offered by
Provide a delicious catered lunch for our visiting IDF heroes during their week of healing. Your donation is Tax Deductible.
Provide a delicious catered dinner for our visiting IDF heroes during their week of healing. Your donation is Tax Deductible.
Give our visiting soldiers a warm welcome! Your tax-deductible donation provides thoughtful welcome bags filled with treats and essentials that show our appreciation and care. A small gesture that makes a big impact.
Three sponsorships are available each covering a third of the group! Help our IDF heroes unwind and have fun! Your tax-deductible donation sponsors an evening of axe throwing, a chance for them to laugh, relax, and enjoy a memorable night together. Includes drinks and snacks.
Three sponsorships are available each covering a third of the group! Help our IDF heroes experience the best of New York City! Your tax-deductible donation sponsors a visit to The Summit NYC, where they’ll take in breathtaking views, unwind, and create lasting memories together. Includes snacks and transportation.
Help keep our IDF heroes refreshed throughout their week of healing! Your tax-deductible donation provides coffee, tea, and light snacks each day, a small comfort that makes a big difference and helps them feel cared for and at home.
Three sponsorships are available, each covering a third of the group. Help our IDF heroes experience the warmth and joy of Shabbat! Your tax-deductible donation sponsors a delicios catered Shabbat lunch, giving them a meaningful, nourishing meal and a chance to rest, reflect, and feel the love of our community.
Bring warmth, joy, and connection to our visiting heroes by sponsoring part of the community wide Melave Malka on 12/6/25. Your tax-deductible donation helps provide delicious food, live music, and a memorable evening where our heroes can relax, celebrate, and feel the gratitude of our community.
Your tax deductible donation helps support the week’s activities, ensuring our visiting soldiers have a meaningful and restorative experience.
If this isn't the right amount you can choose whatever feels right and enter it in the box below (Add a donation for Bergen B'Yachad), every contribution truly makes a difference.
Three sponsorships are available, each covering a third of the group. Help our IDF heroes experience the warmth and joy of Shabbat! Your tax-deductible donation sponsors a delicios catered Shabbat dinner, giving them a meaningful, nourishing meal and a chance to rest, reflect, and feel the love of our community.
