Bergen B'Yachad

Offered by

Bergen B'Yachad

About this shop

Guardian Brothers - IDF Veterans Week of Healing in Bergen County

Daily Lunch
$500

Provide a delicious catered lunch for our visiting IDF heroes during their week of healing. Your donation is Tax Deductible.

Daily Dinner
$650

Provide a delicious catered dinner for our visiting IDF heroes during their week of healing. Your donation is Tax Deductible.

Welcome Bags for Our IDF Heroes
$500

Give our visiting soldiers a warm welcome! Your tax-deductible donation provides thoughtful welcome bags filled with treats and essentials that show our appreciation and care. A small gesture that makes a big impact.

Axe Throwing
$360

Three sponsorships are available each covering a third of the group! Help our IDF heroes unwind and have fun! Your tax-deductible donation sponsors an evening of axe throwing, a chance for them to laugh, relax, and enjoy a memorable night together. Includes drinks and snacks.

The Summit NYC
$360

Three sponsorships are available each covering a third of the group! Help our IDF heroes experience the best of New York City! Your tax-deductible donation sponsors a visit to The Summit NYC, where they’ll take in breathtaking views, unwind, and create lasting memories together. Includes snacks and transportation.

Coffee, Tea, Snacks
$250

Help keep our IDF heroes refreshed throughout their week of healing! Your tax-deductible donation provides coffee, tea, and light snacks each day, a small comfort that makes a big difference and helps them feel cared for and at home.

Shabbat Lunch
$500

Three sponsorships are available, each covering a third of the group. Help our IDF heroes experience the warmth and joy of Shabbat! Your tax-deductible donation sponsors a delicios catered Shabbat lunch, giving them a meaningful, nourishing meal and a chance to rest, reflect, and feel the love of our community.

Melave Malka
$360

Bring warmth, joy, and connection to our visiting heroes by sponsoring part of the community wide Melave Malka on 12/6/25. Your tax-deductible donation helps provide delicious food, live music, and a memorable evening where our heroes can relax, celebrate, and feel the gratitude of our community.

General Donation
$180

Your tax deductible donation helps support the week’s activities, ensuring our visiting soldiers have a meaningful and restorative experience.

If this isn't the right amount you can choose whatever feels right and enter it in the box below (Add a donation for Bergen B'Yachad), every contribution truly makes a difference.

Shabbat Dinner
$500

Three sponsorships are available, each covering a third of the group. Help our IDF heroes experience the warmth and joy of Shabbat! Your tax-deductible donation sponsors a delicios catered Shabbat dinner, giving them a meaningful, nourishing meal and a chance to rest, reflect, and feel the love of our community.

Add a donation for Bergen B'Yachad

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!