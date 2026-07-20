North Bay Honor Flight

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North Bay Honor Flight

About this event

Guardian Donation Payment Mission:Four

Mission:Four Honor Guardian Donation Payment
$1,800

Donation payment of $1,800 covers airfare, meals, billeting in Washington, D.C., entrance fees to memorials, and more. A nonprofit donation receipt is automatically sent once payment is made.

** P.S. **
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