Guardian Donation Payment Mission:Four

Donation payment of $1,800 covers airfare, meals, billeting in Washington, D.C., entrance fees to memorials, and more. A nonprofit donation receipt is automatically sent once payment is made.

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At payment checkout, this free fundraising platform defaults to asking for an added percent to help fund itself - but it is not required when making your payment. To change the automatic default fee imposed by this site, in the "Summary" area on the payment page where a drop down with a default percent appears, select "Other" from the drop down and type "0", eliminating additional fees.