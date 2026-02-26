Guardian Games Charity Golf Tournament

Golfer's "Super Ticket"

Secure the Guardian Super Ticket in advance & Save 50%!

Want the ultimate advantage on the course while supporting our first responders? The Guardian Super Ticket is your all-access pass to every contest and advantage at this year’s tournament.



The Math is Simple: On tournament day (August 8th), these games and advantages will cost $25.00 each. To get all 8 individually, you'd spend $200.00!



Buy NOW and pay only $100.00! That’s a full 50% discount for committing early.



Your Super Ticket Includes:

1 Putting Contest Entry

1 2-Foot Advantage Putting String

2 Mulligans (Your "Get Out of Jail Free" cards)

1 Forward Tee Advantage (Men's or Women's)

5 Raffle Tickets (5x the chance to win!)

Entries for Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, & Hole-in-One



