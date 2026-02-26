Guardian Games Charity Golf Tournament

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About this event
Non-Member Golf Foursome
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 golfers
Included in Registration (Per Golfer):
"Super Tickets" for entrance into tournament games and advantages also available for discounted pre-purchase separately below.
Member Golf Foursome (Available to Camaloch Members Only)
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 golfers.
Included in Registration (Per Golfer):
Members must provide their own golf carts.
"Super Tickets" for entrance into tournament games and advantages also available for discounted pre-purchase separately below.
Golfer's "Super Ticket"
Secure the Guardian Super Ticket in advance & Save 50%!
Want the ultimate advantage on the course while supporting our first responders? The Guardian Super Ticket is your all-access pass to every contest and advantage at this year’s tournament.
The Math is Simple: On tournament day (August 8th), these games and advantages will cost $25.00 each. To get all 8 individually, you'd spend $200.00!
Buy NOW and pay only $100.00! That’s a full 50% discount for committing early.
Your Super Ticket Includes:
This sponsorship levels pays for the event breakfast. It includes:
This sponsorship levels pays for the event lunch. It includes:
This sponsorship covers labeling on all golf carts. It includes:
Score Card Sponsor (1 left)
Company name and logo in color on all score cards
Super Ticket Sponsor
T-Box Tent & Table - Each
Sign Sponsor
Cooling Towel Sponsor
In-Kind Partnerships (Tools, Products, & Services)
Don’t want to write a check? Donate a Prize! We are seeking donations of professional tools, recreational products, or service vouchers for our high-energy raffle and contest prizes.
Putting Contest Sponsor
Golfers have three putts to hit prizes scattered among the putting area.
Longest Drive Sponsor - Men and Women (Two Prizes Total)
Includes one prize for men and one prize for women.
Closest to the Pin Sponsor - Men and Women (Two Prizes Total)
Includes one prize for men and one prize for women.
Water Bottle Sponsor
Hole Sign Sponsor/Bottle Quote Sponsor
T-Shirt Sponsor (SOLD)
Golf Towel Sponsor
$
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