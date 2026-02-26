Hosted by

Keep N Safe & Cascade F.O.O.L.S.

About this event

Guardian Games Charity Golf Tournament

326 NE Camano Dr

Camano, WA 98282, USA

Non-Member Foursome - 4-Person Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Non-Member Golf Foursome

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 golfers


Included in Registration (Per Golfer):

  • Green Fee, Cart Fee, Shotgun Fee, Rider Fee
  • Grab and Grub Breakfast
  • Lunch
  • Cool Swag Bag
  • 5 raffle tickets
  • 4 T-Shirts

"Super Tickets" for entrance into tournament games and advantages also available for discounted pre-purchase separately below.


Member Foursome - 4-Person Team
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Member Golf Foursome (Available to Camaloch Members Only)

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 golfers.


Included in Registration (Per Golfer):

  • Shotgun Fee
  • Grab and Grub Breakfast
  • Lunch
  • Cool Swag Bag
  • 5 raffle tickets
  • 4 T-Shirts

Members must provide their own golf carts.

"Super Tickets" for entrance into tournament games and advantages also available for discounted pre-purchase separately below.


Golfer's "Super Ticket" Advance Purchase
$100

Golfer's "Super Ticket"
Secure the Guardian Super Ticket in advance & Save 50%!

Want the ultimate advantage on the course while supporting our first responders? The Guardian Super Ticket is your all-access pass to every contest and advantage at this year’s tournament.


The Math is Simple: On tournament day (August 8th), these games and advantages will cost $25.00 each. To get all 8 individually, you'd spend $200.00!


Buy NOW and pay only $100.00! That’s a full 50% discount for committing early.


Your Super Ticket Includes:

  • 1 Putting Contest Entry
  • 1 2-Foot Advantage Putting String
  • 2 Mulligans (Your "Get Out of Jail Free" cards)
  • 1 Forward Tee Advantage (Men's or Women's)
  • 5 Raffle Tickets (5x the chance to win!)
  • Entries for Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, & Hole-in-One


Event Breakfast Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship levels pays for the event breakfast. It includes:

  • Entry Fee for 4 golfers
  • Swag in players bags
  • Recognition on Website
  • 1 x T-Box Tent & Table
  • 1 x 18” x 25” yard sign
  • Post-event social media shout out.
  •  4 x tournament T-shirts


Event Lunch Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship levels pays for the event lunch. It includes:

  • Entry Fee for 4 golfers
  • Swag in players bags
  • Recognition on Website
  • 1 x T-Box Tent & Table
  • 1 x 18” x 25” yard sign
  • Post-event social media shout out.
  •  4 x tournament T-shirts


Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship covers labeling on all golf carts. It includes:

  • Signage on every golf cart - 8 1/2”x 11” color sign, including member names
  • Swag in players swag bags (Swag supplied by sponsor)
  • Post-event social media shout-out
  • 4 x Tournament T-shirts


Score Card Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Score Card Sponsor (1 left)


Company name and logo in color on all score cards

  • Company name and logo in color on all  score cards
  • Swag in players swag bags(Swag supplied by sponsor)
  • Post-event social media shout-out
  • 4 x Tournament T-shirts


"Super Ticket" Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Super Ticket Sponsor


  • Company name and logo in color on all Super Tickets
  • Swag in players swag bags (Swag supplied by sponsor)
  • Post-event social media shout-out
  • 4 x Tournament T-shirts


Tee Box Tent and Table (16 Total Available)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

T-Box Tent & Table - Each


  • Sponsor is allowed to set up personal signage, table and tent at designated T-Box hole
  • Swag in player swag bags
  • Post-event social media shout-out
  • 1 x 18” x 25” yard sign
  • 4 x Tournament T-shirts


Tee Box Sign Sponsor (16 Available)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sign Sponsor

  • Company name and Logo on 16 Tee Box & Hole signs on Course
  • 1 x 18” x 25” yard sign
  • Swag in player swag bags (Swag items provided by sponsor)
  • Post-event social media shout-out
  • 4 x Tournament T-shirts


Cooling Towel Sponsor (1 Available)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Cooling Towel Sponsor

  • Logo on all Players Cooling Towels
  • Swag in player swag bags (Swag supplied by sponsor)
  • Post-event social media shout-out
  • 4 x Tournament T-shirts
In-Kind Partnerships
Free

In-Kind Partnerships (Tools, Products, & Services)


Don’t want to write a check? Donate a Prize! We are seeking donations of professional tools, recreational products, or service vouchers for our high-energy raffle and contest prizes.

  • Recognition: Your business name will be featured on our "Sponsor Wall" at the Club Chalet and recognized during the awards ceremony.




Putting Contest Sponsor (1 Available)
$500

Putting Contest Sponsor

  • Company Sign, Tent, and Table (Supplied by Sponsor)
  • Swag in player swag bags (Swag provided by sponsor)
  • Post-event social media shout-out
  • 4 x Tournament T-shirts

Golfers have three putts to hit prizes scattered among the putting area.


Longest Drive Sponsor (1 Available)
$500

Longest Drive Sponsor - Men and Women (Two Prizes Total)

  • Company Sign, Tent, and Table (Supplied by Sponsor)
  • Swag in player swag bags (Swag provided by sponsor)
  • Post-event social media shout-out
  • 4 x Tournament T-shirts

Includes one prize for men and one prize for women.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor (1 Available)
$500

Closest to the Pin Sponsor - Men and Women (Two Prizes Total)

  • Company Sign, Tent, and Table (Supplied by Sponsor)
  • Swag in player swag bags (Swag provided by sponsor)
  • Post-event social media shout-out
  • 4 x Tournament T-shirts

Includes one prize for men and one prize for women.

Water Bottle Sponsor (1 Available)
$600

Water Bottle Sponsor

  • Company Sign, Tent, and Table (Supplied by Sponsor)
  • Swag in player swag bags (Swag provided by sponsor)
  • Post-event social media shout-out
  • 4 x Tournament T-shirts
Hole Sign Sponsor (36 Available)
$300

Hole Sign Sponsor/Bottle Quote Sponsor

  • Company name and logo on sign
  • 1 x 18” x 25” yard sign along with quote from First Responder positively impacted by Keep N Safe or Cascade F.O.O.L.S.
  • Swag in player swag bags (Swag provided by sponsor)
  • Post-event social media shout-out


T-Shirt Sponsor (1 Available)
$1,000

T-Shirt Sponsor (SOLD)

  • T-Shirt Table and Tent near Registration Area (Supplied by Sponsor)
  • Company Name and Logo along with Guardian Games Logo printed on giveaway T-Shirts
  • Swag in player swag bags (Swag provided by sponsor)
  • Post-event social media shout-out
Golfer's Terry Towel Sponsor (1 Available)
$1,000

Golf Towel Sponsor

  • Logo on all Players Cooling Towels
  • Swag in player swag bags (Swag supplied by sponsor)
  • Post-event social media shout-out
  • 4 x Tournament T-shirts
Add a donation for Keep N Safe & Cascade F.O.O.L.S.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!