Guardian Grounds Tack and Saddle

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Wear the Guardian Standard: Show your support for Guardian Grounds with a hat that works as hard as you do.
This custom Richardson 112 features our signature logo laser-etched into high-quality leather, creating a "badge of loyalty" for our community. Breathable, structured, and unmistakably Guardian Grounds, it’s more than just a hat—it’s a statement.
Wear the Guardian Standard: Show your support for Guardian Grounds with a hat that works as hard as you do.
This custom Richardson 112 features our signature logo laser-etched into high-quality leather, creating a "badge of loyalty" for our community. Breathable, structured, and unmistakably Guardian Grounds, it’s more than just a hat—it’s a statement.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!